Left Menu
Development News Edition

Man United's Cavani banned for 3 games for offensive post

Manchester United striker Edinson Cavani was banned for three games by the English Football Association on Thursday after using a Spanish term for Black people which he said was intended as an affectionate greeting. While it is clear that context and intent are key factors, we note that the independent regulatory Commission was required to impose a minimum three game suspension, United said in a statement.

PTI | Manchester | Updated: 31-12-2020 21:02 IST | Created: 31-12-2020 21:02 IST
Man United's Cavani banned for 3 games for offensive post

Manchester United striker Edinson Cavani was banned for three games by the English Football Association on Thursday after using a Spanish term for Black people which he said was intended as an affectionate greeting. Cavani has also been fined 100,000 pounds ($136,500) and ordered to complete face-to-face education after admitting to breaching the FA's rules.

The FA said the comment was “insulting, abusive, improper and brought the game into disrepute” and also was an “aggravated breach” because it “included reference, whether express or implied, to color and/or race and/or ethnic origin.” The message was posted by the Uruguayan on Instagram after he scored twice in United's 3-2 victory at Southampton in October in the Premier League. “While it is clear that context and intent are key factors, we note that the independent regulatory Commission was required to impose a minimum three game suspension,'' United said in a statement. ''The club trusts that the independent Regulatory Commission will make it clear in its written reasons that Edinson Cavani is not a racist, nor was there any racist intent in relation to his post.” The former Paris Saint-Germain player, who joined United as a free agent in October, has already issued an apology.

“Edinson Cavani wasn't aware that his words could have been misconstrued and he sincerely apologized for the post and to anyone who was offended,” United said. “Despite his honest belief that he was simply sending an affectionate thank you in response to a congratulatory message from a close friend, he chose not to contest the charge out of respect for, and solidarity with, The FA and the fight against racism in football.”.

TRENDING

Elizabeth Peratrovich: Google dedicates doodle to American civil rights activist

Germany sees rapid EU approval of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine

Czechs approve squeezing extra dose from Pfizer vaccine vials

Over 12.4 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines distributed, 2.5 mln administered: U.S. CDC

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Gold worth Rs 64 lakh seized at Mangaluru airport, two held

Gold worth Rs 64.13 lakh was seized by Customs officials from two passengers who arrived at the airport here from Dubai, officials said on Thursday. The two, who tried to smuggle the gold weighing 1.26 kg through rectal concealment, were ar...

U.S. imposes $30 million penalty on Daimler for delayed truck recalls

Daimler AGs North American truck unit on Thursday agreed to a 30 million U.S. civil penalty to resolve an investigation of delayed recalls, the second time since late 2019 the German automaker has agreed to settle a probe by U.S. auto safet...

PTI tally of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 10 pm

Following is a stateUT-wise tally of COVID-19 cases, recoveries and deaths in India at 10 pm, according to data provided by various governmentsStateUT Confirmed Discharged Deaths------------------------------------------------------------An...

Wear masks till there is understanding of effect of vaccinated population on transmission: Kang

People should continue to wear masks and maintain social distancing until there is a better understanding of the effect of vaccinated population on transmission, top vaccine expert Gagandeep Kang said on Thursday. She said sections of rural...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020