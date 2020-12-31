Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sead Kolasinac leaves Arsenal for Schalke on loan

Sead Kolasinac is rejoining Bundesliga side Schalke from Arsenal on loan for the remainder of the season. We will be keeping in close contact with Sead, and wish him huge success for the remainder of the season with Schalke..

PTI | London | Updated: 31-12-2020 21:10 IST | Created: 31-12-2020 21:10 IST
Sead Kolasinac leaves Arsenal for Schalke on loan

Sead Kolasinac is rejoining Bundesliga side Schalke from Arsenal on loan for the remainder of the season. The defender will head back to the club that he joined as a youth and went on to become a first-team regular before moving to north London in 2017.

Schalke is in last place in the Bundesliga, without a league win since last season in January. “In the coming weeks and months I'd like to make my contribution toward us getting as many points as possible,” he said. “Together we can manage to stay up — I'm 100% convinced of that.” The fullback made 113 appearances for Arsenal, helping the team reach the 2019 Europa League final against Chelsea.

“Sead needs to be playing regularly, so we have decided together that a move back to Germany with Schalke will benefit him at this moment,'' Arsenal technical director Edu said. “We will be keeping in close contact with Sead, and wish him huge success for the remainder of the season with Schalke.”.

  • READ MORE ON:
  • Edu

TRENDING

Elizabeth Peratrovich: Google dedicates doodle to American civil rights activist

Germany sees rapid EU approval of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine

Czechs approve squeezing extra dose from Pfizer vaccine vials

Over 12.4 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines distributed, 2.5 mln administered: U.S. CDC

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Gold worth Rs 64 lakh seized at Mangaluru airport, two held

Gold worth Rs 64.13 lakh was seized by Customs officials from two passengers who arrived at the airport here from Dubai, officials said on Thursday. The two, who tried to smuggle the gold weighing 1.26 kg through rectal concealment, were ar...

U.S. imposes $30 million penalty on Daimler for delayed truck recalls

Daimler AGs North American truck unit on Thursday agreed to a 30 million U.S. civil penalty to resolve an investigation of delayed recalls, the second time since late 2019 the German automaker has agreed to settle a probe by U.S. auto safet...

PTI tally of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 10 pm

Following is a stateUT-wise tally of COVID-19 cases, recoveries and deaths in India at 10 pm, according to data provided by various governmentsStateUT Confirmed Discharged Deaths------------------------------------------------------------An...

Wear masks till there is understanding of effect of vaccinated population on transmission: Kang

People should continue to wear masks and maintain social distancing until there is a better understanding of the effect of vaccinated population on transmission, top vaccine expert Gagandeep Kang said on Thursday. She said sections of rural...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020