Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pakistan to play 10 bilateral series in 2021: PCB Chief

Mani said in a podcast that Pakistan had lined up 10 bilateral series in the new year and would play around nine Tests, 20 ODIs and 39 T20 matches as there would be no shortage of cricket for players.New Zealand are coming over before the World T20 Cup. Next in is England to play two T20 matches and both teams will then leave for the event in India, he said.

PTI | Karachi | Updated: 31-12-2020 22:36 IST | Created: 31-12-2020 22:20 IST
Pakistan to play 10 bilateral series in 2021: PCB Chief
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Pakistan will engage in 10 bilateral series next year apart from the World T20 Cup assignment, PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani has said. Mani said in a podcast that Pakistan had lined up 10 bilateral series in the new year and would play around nine Tests, 20 ODIs and 39 T20 matches as there would be no shortage of cricket for players.

''New Zealand are coming over before the World T20 Cup. Next in is England to play two T20 matches and both teams will then leave for the event in India,'' he said. Mani said South Africa had sent their delegation to Pakistan to assess the Covid-19 protocols and security arrangements and they have agreed to send their team in January for two Tests and three T20 matches. According to details, New Zealand will first come over in September-October to play three ODIs and three T20 internationals before leaving for the World Cup.

The day the New Zealand team leaves for India, England will reach Pakistan for their two T20 matches. Mani said the board was totally behind the national team management of head coach, Misbah-ul-Haq, coaches, Waqar Younis and Younis Khan and the support staff. ''I don't think we can have a better management and support staff.'' ''We have the best and it can't be better. We have also started inducting elite former players into our high performance centre and domestic cricket teams.'' Mani also said that the board realised that Misbah could only work with the available resources and overall selection has been fair.

''Misbah is not alone; he has the support of Waqar and Younis Khan and all of them are people who have played and done well everywhere for Pakistan.'' The PCB chief also made it clear that Pakistan had got no financial benefit from sending its team to England in the summer but it was a decision taken after much thought for the sake of world cricket in the pandemic. He also said the England Cricket Board had approached the PCB themselves for the short tour to Pakistan and the decision to hold the series later in the year was taken to ensure England's full strength side came to Pakistan.

''All these positive things happening are only possible when the management in the board is professional.'' Mani also said that the Board was working on methods to slowly allow back crowds to matches in coming days..

TRENDING

Elizabeth Peratrovich: Google dedicates doodle to American civil rights activist

Germany sees rapid EU approval of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine

Over 12.4 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines distributed, 2.5 mln administered: U.S. CDC

Czechs approve squeezing extra dose from Pfizer vaccine vials

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Brazil detects two cases of new coronavirus variant found in UK

A Brazilian lab said on Thursday it has detected two cases of the new coronavirus variant that has spread rapidly in Britain, and urged reinforcement of quarantine measures for travelers coming from Europe. Diagnostic medicine company Dasa ...

Pak says China assures it of providing over one million doses of coronavirus vaccine

Pakistan on Thursday said China has assured it of providing over one million doses of coronavirus vaccine, developed by Sinopharm, for emergency use. Earlier in the day, China granted conditional approval to its first homegrown coronavirus ...

BBMP commissioner writes to Urban Development seeking cancellation of order naming streets after Muslim leaders

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike BBMP Commissioner Manjunath Prasad has written to the Additional Chief Secretary, Urban Development department asking to cancel the order of naming streets in Ward 135 of Padarayanapura in the city, after ...

Vaccine dry run in four districts of Maharashtra on Jan 2

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Thursday said four districts in the state have been selected for a dry run of the coronavirus vaccine on January 2. Pune, Nagpur, Jalna and Nandurbar have been selected for the dry run, he said in ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020