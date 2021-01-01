Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Carney deletes Twitter account after online abuse over Leeds comments

Former England women's international and television pundit Karen Carney has deleted her Twitter account after her remarks about Leeds United were ridiculed by the Premier League club's official account and led to a torrent of online abuse.

Reuters | Updated: 01-01-2021 22:10 IST | Created: 01-01-2021 22:10 IST
Soccer-Carney deletes Twitter account after online abuse over Leeds comments
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixbay

Former England women's international and television pundit Karen Carney has deleted her Twitter account after her remarks about Leeds United were ridiculed by the Premier League club's official account and led to a torrent of online abuse. Carney, 33, had suggested on Amazon Prime during Leeds' 5-0 win at West Bromwich Albion on Tuesday that last season's COVID-19 shutdown had helped Leeds secure promotion.

She had said Leeds ran the risk of losing steam at the end of last season because of their high-tempo style of play and the COVID-19 shutdown in March gave the club some respite before the season resumed three months later. Leeds tweeted with emojis along with a television clip of Carney speaking: "Promoted because of COVID. Won the league by 10 points." The clip has over 5.8 million views.

Carney, who played 144 times for England between 2005-2019, was subjected to sexist abuse which prompted the club to issue a statement condemning the same. However, Leeds did not take down the tweet, which was also defended by club chairman Andrea Radrizzani who said Carney's comment had been "completely unnecessary and disrespectful".

Leeds were condemned by players and journalists for their behaviour on Twitter, which many said did not befit a top flight club's official account. Chelsea forward Bethany England slammed Leeds for their "atrocious behaviour".

"Cyber bullying a female pundit and opening her up to mass online abuse for doing her job and having her opinion," she wrote on Twitter. Carney also received support from American twice-World Cup winner Megan Rapinoe.

"Shame. Shame. Shame. Thicken up that skin y'all. Also, don't come for Karen Carney, she's a national treasure," Rapinoe wrote on Twitter.

TRENDING

EXCLUSIVE-Drugmakers to hike prices for 2021 as pandemic, political pressure put revenues at risk

Xiaomi warns Mi A3 users against installing Android 11 update: Here's why

Shiprocket records 188 pc growth in online sellers during Jul-Sep

NYSE says starting process to delist 3 China telco companies

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Turkey's new virus deaths 212 as four-day curfew begins

Turkeys coronavirus death toll rose by 212 in the last 24 hours, health ministry data showed on Friday, as a four-day curfew began to curb the pandemic that has killed a total of 21,093 in the country.The number of new COVID-19 cases stood ...

Only 30 flights per week to operate between India and UK from Jan 8: Civil aviation minister

Only 30 flights per week will operate between India and the UK when services resume from January 8, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri announced on Friday and said this arrangement will continue till January 23. Indian and UK carrie...

Schools reopen in Kerala, Karnataka, Assam amid strict COVID-19 regulations

Corridors rang out with the chatter of students meeting up with their friends and teachers after long, anxious months on Friday as schools in Kerala, Karnataka and Assam reopened with strict COVID-19 regulations, including masks, thermal sc...

Soccer-Carney deletes Twitter account after online abuse over Leeds comments

Former England womens international and television pundit Karen Carney has deleted her Twitter account after her remarks about Leeds United were ridiculed by the Premier League clubs official account and led to a torrent of online abuse. Ca...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021