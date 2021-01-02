Cricket-Pakistan captain Babar ruled out of second New Zealand test

Cricket-Pakistan captain Babar ruled out of second New Zealand testReuters | Updated: 02-01-2021 11:41 IST | Created: 02-01-2021 11:32 IST
Pakistan captain Babar Azam has been ruled out of the second and final test against New Zealand in Christchurch after failing to recover sufficiently from a right thumb fracture, the country's cricket board said on Saturday.
Babar, 26, sustained the injury during a practice session in Queenstown and has now missed the three-match Twenty20 series and the two tests.
Mohammad Rizwan will continue to lead the touring side, who lost the opening test in Mount Maunganui by 101 runs.
