Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cricket-South Africa look to throw first punch and dictate second test terms

South Africa's batting line-up were given a confidence boost from their innings and 45 run win over Sri Lanka in the first test but are aware they were up against an injury-hampered opponent, opener Dean Elgar said on the eve of the second test. South Africa scored 621 runs as they won in Pretoria last Tuesday to arrest a dismal run of eight defeats in their nine previous tests and will be looking to complete a 2-0 series win when the second test starts at the Wanderers Stadium on Sunday.

Reuters | Updated: 02-01-2021 17:07 IST | Created: 02-01-2021 17:02 IST
Cricket-South Africa look to throw first punch and dictate second test terms

South Africa's batting line-up were given a confidence boost from their innings and 45 run win over Sri Lanka in the first test but are aware they were up against an injury-hampered opponent, opener Dean Elgar said on the eve of the second test.

South Africa scored 621 runs as they won in Pretoria last Tuesday to arrest a dismal run of eight defeats in their nine previous tests and will be looking to complete a 2-0 series win when the second test starts at the Wanderers Stadium on Sunday. "It was a convincing win for us, but we know there are a few red flags going into the second one. I think despite scoring 600-runs, we shouldn't take the hard work of batting for granted. It was a good effort, but we are aware we faced a bowling attack hit by injuries," Elgar told a news conference on Saturday.

Sri Lanka fast bowlers Lahiru Kumara and Kasun Rajitha both suffered groin injuries, depleting the visitors' attack and offering South Africa an opportunity for a lengthy stay at the crease. "We know we've got to try and throw a first punch. We didn't do that in the first test, it was almost like we waited for them to make a plan and then put ourselves under a lot of pressure with them scoring nearly 400 runs in their first innings," Elgar said.

"Now we want to look to put them under pressure straight away. If we know if we put our best foot forward we can start to dictate the way the test goes." Elgar said South Africa were also mindful of the lack of experience in their own youthful bowling attack, but pleased with their progress.

"Our bowling in the second innings was a massive improvement from the first innings and we've had a lot of good conversations about that since the end of the first test," he added. (Editing by Christian Radnedge)

TRENDING

NYSE says starting process to delist 3 China telco companies

Health News Roundup: France's new coronavirus cases up 19,348; India drug regulator approves AstraZeneca COVID vaccine and more

Biden's pick to lead Treasury made over $7M in speaking fees

Biden's Treasury nominee Yellen discloses paid speaking gigs for financial firms

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Haikyuu!! Season 5 has possibility to be out in summer 2021

Haikyuu Season 5 is always a highly anticipated anime series fans have been looking forward since December 2020. The anime enthusiasts passionately want to know what they can see in the imminent season. They also want to know the kind of pr...

5 Indian players in isolation; investigation into alleged breach of COVID protocol: Cricket Australia

Five India Test players, including vice-captain Rohit Sharma, opener Shubman Gill and wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant, have been placed in isolation and an investigation launched into a possible breach of the COVID-19 bio-security protoco...

Soccer-Spurs condemn trio for COVID-19 protocol breach in Christmas party

Tottenham Hotspur condemned the actions of midfielders Erik Lamela and Giovani Lo Celso and defender Sergio Reguilon after the trio breached COVID-19 protocols to attend a Christmas party. Pictures on social media showed the three Spurs pla...

China's muscle flexing in East China Sea 'wearing down' Japanese resistance: Report

In an attempt to wear down Japanese resistance in disputed East China Sea, China has been ramping up civilian and military presence in the airspace and waters around a rocky uninhabited group of islands, which are under Japanese administrat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021