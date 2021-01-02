Tottenham, West Ham condemn players for breaching COVID-19 rules

English clubs Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham on Saturday condemned four players after a picture showing them celebrating Christmas together during coronavirus restrictions went viral on social media. As per a report in Goal.com, an image went viral on social media showing Erik Lamela, Sergio Reguilon and Giovani Lo Celso together at a party along with West Ham midfielder Manuel Lanzini.

London is currently placed under Tier-4 of the UK government's coronavirus restrictions and under the guidelines, everyone is banned from mixing with people outside of their own household in an attempt to contain the virus. "We are extremely disappointed and strongly condemn this image showing some of our players with family and friends together at Christmas particularly as we know the sacrifices everybody around the country made to stay safe over the festive period," Spurs said in an official statement.

"The rules are clear, there are no exceptions, and we regularly remind all our players and staff about the latest protocols and their responsibilities to adhere and set an example. The matter will be dealt with internally," it added. Lamela is not involved in the matchday squad for the ongoing Premier League game against Leeds United, with Reguilon also dropped to the bench and replaced by Ben Davies.

Lanzini meanwhile featured in all three of West Ham's games over the Christmas period, against Brighton, Southampton and Everton. "The club has set the highest possible standards with its protocols and measures relating to Covid-19 so we are disappointed to learn of Manuel Lanzini's actions. The matter has been dealt with internally and Manuel has been strongly reminded of his responsibilities," said West Ham in its statement.

Four Premier League matches have already been called off over the last month due to outbreak of COVID-19 cases. (ANI)