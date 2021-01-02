Left Menu
Development News Edition

AFI condoles former sports minister Buta Singh's death

Athletics Federation of India AFI on Saturday condoled the death of its former President and former Union Home Minister Buta Singh. Buta Singh was President of Amateur Athletics Federation of India as AFI was known then from 1976 to 1984, facilitating Indias fine performance in the New Delhi Asian Games in 1982.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-01-2021 20:34 IST | Created: 02-01-2021 20:27 IST
AFI condoles former sports minister Buta Singh's death
AFI President Adille J. Sumariwalla said the athletics fraternity had lost a visionary in Buta Singh. Image Credit: ANI

Athletics Federation of India (AFI) on Saturday condoled the death of its former President and former Union Home Minister Buta Singh. Buta Singh was President of Amateur Athletics Federation of India (as AFI was known then) from 1976 to 1984, facilitating India's fine performance in the New Delhi Asian Games in 1982. He was 86. He was Chairman of the Special Organising Committee of the 1982 Asian Games and the Vice President of Asian Athletics Association in 1979. He was Minister of Sports from 1983-84.

AFI President Adille J. Sumariwalla said the athletics fraternity had lost a visionary in Buta Singh. ''I was an active athlete when Sardar Buta Singh was AFI President and can say that he was a fine leader, setting the sport on the right path and dealing with athletes firmly and politely,'' he said in a statement. ''Anyone who knows Indian athletics history will concede that the 1982 Asian Games were a huge milestone and a turning point. ''The concept of National Camps underwent a sea change when Sardar Buta Singh was AAFI President, with the athletes being trained on Patiala for long spells, unlike the past when the duration of a camp would range from a fortnight to a month," Sumariwalla said.

India picked up 21 medals, including four gold and nine silver, in the 1982 Asian Games held in New Delhi, easily the biggest haul of that time since the inaugural edition in 1951. ''A lot of that success was due to the vision of Sardar Buta Singh who empowered the likes of Chief Coach Joginder Singh Saini to groom a number of athletes to succeed on the big stage,'' he added.

TRENDING

NYSE says starting process to delist 3 China telco companies

Health News Roundup: France's new coronavirus cases up 19,348; India drug regulator approves AstraZeneca COVID vaccine and more

Biden's pick to lead Treasury made over $7M in speaking fees

Biden's Treasury nominee Yellen discloses paid speaking gigs for financial firms

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Amit Shah releases 'National Police K-9 Journal'

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday released the inaugural issue of National Police K-9 Journal. The publication of the Police K9 Journal is another step in creating an ecosystem in the country to train and learn on augmenting this vi...

Kerala's tallest Shiva sculpture at Azhimala temple opens for public

Keralas tallest Shiva sculpture constructed at Azhimala temple near Kovalam here has been opened for the people. Construction of the 58-feet tall sculpture in Gangadhareswara figure in the cliff of Azhimala beach started six years ago.29-ye...

Tesla 2020 deliveries beat estimates, but fall short of Musk's target

Tesla Inc on Saturday reported better-than-expected 2020 vehicle deliveries, driven by a steady rise in electric vehicle adoption across the worlds largest economies.The company delivered 499,550 vehicles during 2020, above Wall Street esti...

Expert panel recommends granting approval for restricted emergency use of Bharat Biotech's Covaxin

An expert panel of Indias central drug authority on Saturday recommended granting permission for restricted use of Bharat Biotech-developed indigenous COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin in emergency situation, especially in the context of infection b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021