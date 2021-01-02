Soccer-PSG appoint Pochettino as manager after sacking Tuchel

Soccer-PSG appoint Pochettino as manager after sacking TuchelReuters | Updated: 02-01-2021 20:46 IST | Created: 02-01-2021 20:43 IST
French champions Paris St Germain have named former Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino as their new manager after sacking Thomas Tuchel, the Ligue 1 outfit said on Saturday.
German Tuchel, who led PSG to the Champions League final in August which they lost to Bayern Munich, was dismissed on Christmas Eve following a 4-0 win over Racing Strasbourg.
