Left Menu
Development News Edition

Son scores 100th Tottenham goal in 3-0 win over Leeds in EPL

Kane, who put Tottenham ahead with a penalty in the 29th minute, sent in the cross that Son ran to the near-post to meet and he clipped a shot inside the post in the 43rd.The South Korea forward has reached a century of goals in his sixth season at Tottenham, which won its first league game in a month.

PTI | London | Updated: 02-01-2021 20:43 IST | Created: 02-01-2021 20:43 IST
Son scores 100th Tottenham goal in 3-0 win over Leeds in EPL

Son Heung-min scored his 100th Tottenham goal in a 3-0 victory over Leeds that ended a four-game winless run and sent Jose Mourinho's side up to third place in the Premier League on Saturday. Son also set up the third with a corner headed in by Toby Alderweireld five minutes into the second half.

But it is the partnership with Harry Kane that Son has benefited from so much, combining now for 16 goals in as many league games this season. Kane, who put Tottenham ahead with a penalty in the 29th minute, sent in the cross that Son ran to the near-post to meet and he clipped a shot inside the post in the 43rd.

The South Korea forward has reached a century of goals in his sixth season at Tottenham, which won its first league game in a month. But there was a blot on the performance with Matt Doherty sent off after receiving a second booking in stoppage time for a late challenge on Paolo Hernandez.

Leeds, which had won three of its last four games, is 11th in the standings in its first season back in the top division after 16 years..

TRENDING

NYSE says starting process to delist 3 China telco companies

Health News Roundup: France's new coronavirus cases up 19,348; India drug regulator approves AstraZeneca COVID vaccine and more

Biden's pick to lead Treasury made over $7M in speaking fees

Biden's Treasury nominee Yellen discloses paid speaking gigs for financial firms

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Amit Shah releases 'National Police K-9 Journal'

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday released the inaugural issue of National Police K-9 Journal. The publication of the Police K9 Journal is another step in creating an ecosystem in the country to train and learn on augmenting this vi...

Kerala's tallest Shiva sculpture at Azhimala temple opens for public

Keralas tallest Shiva sculpture constructed at Azhimala temple near Kovalam here has been opened for the people. Construction of the 58-feet tall sculpture in Gangadhareswara figure in the cliff of Azhimala beach started six years ago.29-ye...

Tesla 2020 deliveries beat estimates, but fall short of Musk's target

Tesla Inc on Saturday reported better-than-expected 2020 vehicle deliveries, driven by a steady rise in electric vehicle adoption across the worlds largest economies.The company delivered 499,550 vehicles during 2020, above Wall Street esti...

Expert panel recommends granting approval for restricted emergency use of Bharat Biotech's Covaxin

An expert panel of Indias central drug authority on Saturday recommended granting permission for restricted use of Bharat Biotech-developed indigenous COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin in emergency situation, especially in the context of infection b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021