Soccer-Trippier suspension temporarily halted by FIFA

Atletico Madrid defender Kieran Trippier's 10-week suspension for a betting violation has been put on hold by world soccer governing body FIFA, an Atletico source said on Saturday. Tripper was fined 70,000 pounds ($94,444) by England's Football Association (FA) and suspended for 10 weeks from Dec. 23 for four breaches of a rule which prevents players from providing information to others on their position which is not available in public at the time.

The England defender, 30, who joined Atletico from Tottenham Hotspur in July 2019, has said he did not place any bets or profit from bets placed by others. Tripper, who had played in all of Atletico's La Liga and Champions League games this season before the ban was announced, was forced to miss the league leaders' 1-0 win over Getafe on Wednesday. He has also been left out of the squad for Sunday's trip to Alaves.