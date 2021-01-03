Left Menu
Development News Edition

Momota tests positive for COVID-19, Japan pulls out of Thailand events

The governing body said that it will will invite replacement players and pairs for both tournaments from the list of reserves already scheduled to arrive into the Asian Leg Bubble in Bangkok on or before 4 January and with a Certificate of Entry into Thailand. The Asia leg events will lose a lot of sheen with national teams from Japan and China both withdrawing from the tournaments, the first in Asia since the COVID-19 shutdown last March.China had pulled out due to restrictions imposed in view of the pandemic..

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-01-2021 18:52 IST | Created: 03-01-2021 18:52 IST
Momota tests positive for COVID-19, Japan pulls out of Thailand events

World number one Kento Momota's long-awaited return to the international circuit got delayed after the Japanese tested positive for COVID-19, prompting his national team to pull out of upcoming events in Thailand, Badminton World Federation (BWF) said on Sunday. Momota was looking forward to make his international comeback in Bangkok, a year after sustaining a career-threatening injury to his eye socket following a car accident on the way to Kuala Lumpur airport just hours after winning the Malaysia Masters last January.

''Badminton World Federation (BWF) and Badminton Association of Thailand (BAT) can confirm that Japan's men's singles world No.1 Kento Momota has tested positive for COVID-19 after undergoing a mandatory PCR test at Narita Airport in Tokyo en route to Bangkok, Thailand earlier today,'' BWF said in a statement. ''Nippon Badminton Association (NBA) has subsequently withdrawn all its singles and doubles players from the YONEX Thailand Open (12-17 January 2021) and TOYOTA Thailand Open (19-24 January 2021).' The 26-year-old, who won the All-Japan championships last week in his first competition since that accident, had gathered with the rest of the national squad at the National Training Centre at Kita, Tokyo on January 2.

''The entire Japanese team was due to fly out to Bangkok, Thailand for the badminton tournaments on the evening of January 3,'' BWF said. The governing body said that it will ''will invite replacement players and pairs for both tournaments from the list of reserves already scheduled to arrive into the 'Asian Leg Bubble' in Bangkok on or before 4 January and with a Certificate of Entry into Thailand.'' The Asia leg events will lose a lot of sheen with national teams from Japan and China both withdrawing from the tournaments, the first in Asia since the COVID-19 shutdown last March.

China had pulled out due to restrictions imposed in view of the pandemic..

TRENDING

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Some US States carrying out COVID-19 vaccination campaign very slowly, says Trump

AstraZeneca plans 2 million doses a week of COVID-19 vaccine for UK: Reports

Android 10 update rolling out to Xiaomi Redmi 7 in India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Pope criticises people going on holiday to flee COVID lockdowns

Pope Francis condemned on Sunday people who had gone abroad on holiday to escape coronavirus lockdowns, saying they needed to show greater awareness of the suffering of others.Speaking after his weekly noon blessing, Francis said he had rea...

India moved from power deficit to surplus under Modi govt: Union minister

Union minister R K Singh on Sunday said India has become power surplus under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the past six years and is also witnessing the highest growth rate in renewable energy in the world. There is no...

AP faces debt burden of Rs 3.73 lakh cr: CAG

The Andhra Pradesh governments gross debt burden has increased to Rs 3,73,140 crore by the end of November 2020. CAGs latest accounts revealed that from April to November 2020 alone Rs 73,811.85 crore was borrowed from different sources as ...

Centre to provide liberal funding to make J&K power-surplus region: Union minister

Stating that Jammu and Kashmir is a challenge as far as providing round-the-clock electricity to consumers is concerned, Union minister R K Singh on Sunday said the Centre would spend liberally to tap the immense potential of the Union Terr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021