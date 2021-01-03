Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Conte still not happy despite Inter's 6-2 victory

Not even Sunday's 6-2 thrashing of struggling Crotone and taking possession of the Serie A top spot could cheer up Inter Milan manager Antonio Conte as he railed against Chilean midfielder Arturo Vidal after the home victory. A hat-trick by Lautaro Martinez helped Inter to get their eighth league win in a row but Conte was still smarting afterwards about Vidal conceding a first-half penalty that allowed bottom side Crotone to level at 2-2.

Reuters | Updated: 03-01-2021 23:30 IST | Created: 03-01-2021 23:30 IST
Soccer-Conte still not happy despite Inter's 6-2 victory

Not even Sunday's 6-2 thrashing of struggling Crotone and taking possession of the Serie A top spot could cheer up Inter Milan manager Antonio Conte as he railed against Chilean midfielder Arturo Vidal after the home victory.

A hat-trick by Lautaro Martinez helped Inter to get their eighth league win in a row but Conte was still smarting afterwards about Vidal conceding a first-half penalty that allowed bottom side Crotone to level at 2-2. "Arturo has significant room for improvement," Conte said. "Keep your head down and keep working, nobody is guaranteed a place here and he has to prove he deserves to play. He must do much better than what he is doing.

"Too many ups and downs, and we can't afford them. He knows it, he knows he has to go back to training." Inter's disappointing early exit from the Champions League last month piled the pressure on Conte, who was visibly angry after the 0-0 draw with Shakhtar Donetsk which sealed their fate.

Conte clashed with former England coach, now television pundit, Fabio Capello after that stalemate, but even with Inter becoming the first Serie A side to score six goals in the first game of a calendar year since 1959 on Sunday, Conte was still not happy. While Inter have won every league match since their Champions League exit, their performances have not been all that convincing. Strike duo Romelu Lukaku and Martinez had combined for just two goals in all competitions, until Sunday.

Against Crotone, however, Lukaku showed his prowess as an assist-maker, brilliantly threading the ball through for Martinez's equaliser in the 20th minute. Lukaku also helped to set up the goal that put Inter 2-1 in front, before again playing a part in creating the chance for Martinez to score his first-ever Inter hat-trick, which he duly converted.

Lukaku also got on the scoresheet himself, scoring his 50th Serie A goal in his 70th league appearance on an impressive afternoon for Inter's deadly duo. "When you win consistently, as we are doing, self-esteem and confidence in your own means increases," Conte said. "The group knows the path we must follow, we must cover our ears, be concentrated and move forward."

The victory took Inter, who are dreaming of a first league title in 11 years, to the top of the table, with closest rivals AC Milan playing later on Sunday.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: S.Korea says third wave of coronavirus being contained; Lonza gets Swiss OK to start Moderna and more

Health News Roundup: South Korea reports 657 new daily COVID-19; US distributes over 13.07 million doses of COVID-19 and more

India approves AstraZeneca and local COVID vaccines, rollout soon

India approves AstraZeneca and local COVID vaccines, rollout in weeks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

France reports 12,489 new coronavirus cases

France on Sunday recorded 12,489 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, up from the 3,466 reported a day earlier, the Health Ministry said in a daily update. The increase was higher than the governments target of 5,000 or less per da...

Sheriff's deputy: 1 dead, 1 hurt in shooting at Texas church

One person has been killed and another was wounded in a shooting at a church in East Texas Sunday morning, a sheriffs deputy said. A suspect who fled the Starrville Methodist Church near Winona after the shooting has been arrested, said Sgt...

Couple dies by suicide in UP's Muzaffarnagar

A 20-year-old man and his lover died allegedly after jumping before a train in Uttar Pradeshs Muzaffarnagar district on Sunday, police said. The bodies of Yuvraj and his 19-year-old lover were found near Nara village under Mansurpur police ...

Minor fire in engine of Bengaluru-bound Rajdhani Express

A fire broke out in the engine of a Bengaluru-bound Rajdhani Express train near Vikarabad district of Telangana on Sunday night, a official of South Central Railway SCR said. All the passengers of the train are safe, he said. The incident o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021