NFL-Jets fire head coach Gase after dismal 2-14 season

The New York Jets have parted ways with head coach Adam Gase after two years, the team said on Sunday, after a miserable, two-win and 14-loss season. The Jets' last playoff appearance came a decade ago and the team has not enjoyed a winning season since 2015. "To our fans, it is obvious we have not been good enough," said Johnson.

Reuters | Updated: 04-01-2021 08:06 IST | Created: 04-01-2021 08:06 IST
NFL-Jets fire head coach Gase after dismal 2-14 season

The New York Jets have parted ways with head coach Adam Gase after two years, the team said on Sunday, after a miserable, two-win and 14-loss season. Gase, the former head coach of the Miami Dolphins, went 7-9 during his first season with the team, struggling to make an impact as the Jets looked to turn around years of disappointing performance.

"While my sincere intentions are to have stability in our organization - especially in our leadership positions - it is clear the best decision for the Jets is to move in a different direction," team Chairman and CEO Christopher Johnson said in a written statement. The Jets' last playoff appearance came a decade ago and the team has not enjoyed a winning season since 2015.

"To our fans, it is obvious we have not been good enough," said Johnson. "We are committed to building a strong organization, on and off the field."

