Bilbao parts ways with coach Gaizka Garitano
Gaizka Garitano is out as coach of Athletic Bilbao after two years in charge, the Spanish club said. The Basque Country club did not specify the terms of the Garitanos exit.Spanish media speculated that former Valencia coach Marcelino Garca Toral could take his place.PTI | Madrid | Updated: 04-01-2021 15:30 IST | Created: 04-01-2021 15:30 IST
Gaizka Garitano is out as coach of Athletic Bilbao after two years in charge, the Spanish club said. Bilbao announced Garitano's departure following the team's 1-0 win over Elche on Sunday that left it in the middle of the La Liga standings. The Basque Country club did not specify the terms of the Garitano's exit.
Spanish media speculated that former Valencia coach Marcelino García Toral could take his place. Garitano took over Bilbao in December 2018 and helped it avoid relegation. Last season, he led the team to the Copa del Rey final, which was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic and has yet to be played.
The team, however, has struggled this season with 21 points from 17 games. It hosts Barcelona on Wednesday and plays at league leader Atlético Madrid on Saturday..
- READ MORE ON:
- Atlético Madrid
- Spanish
- Rey
- Barcelona
- Garitano
- Gaizka Garitano
- Copa
- Marcelino García
ALSO READ
'My term was only meant to be 6 weeks': Jim Carrey steps down down from playing Joe Biden on 'SNL'
'My term was only meant to be 6 weeks': Jim Carrey steps down from playing Joe Biden on 'SNL'
From tourism to COVID-era deliveries - Barcelona women reinvent bike business
He's very important for us: Koeman says Messi 'happy' at Barcelona
Basketball-Barcelona deny abandoning player in Istanbul