Left Menu
Development News Edition

Williamson a true role model for any youngster to emulate: Laxman

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson has now scored a hundred in every Test he has played this summer, and former Indian cricketer VVS Laxman is not at all surprised to see the consistency of the number one batsman.

ANI | Christchurch | Updated: 04-01-2021 15:47 IST | Created: 04-01-2021 15:47 IST
Williamson a true role model for any youngster to emulate: Laxman
New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson (Photo/ ICC Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson has now scored a hundred in every Test he has played this summer, and former Indian cricketer VVS Laxman is not at all surprised to see the consistency of the number one batsman. Williamson hit an unbeaten 112 on day two of the second Test against Pakistan to put the Kiwis on top here at the Hagley Oval on Monday.

Laxman explained the reason behind the success of Williamson and said the Kiwi skipper is the true role model for any youngster who is trying to make a name in cricket. The former Indian batsman, who was famous for his wrist work, said Williamson's unbelievable work ethics and attention to detail while preparing for any game are the prime reasons behind his success.

"Not at all surprised to see the consistency of Kane Williamson. Unbelievable work ethics and attention to detail while preparing for any match are the reasons behind his success. A true role model for any youngster to emulate," Laxman tweeted. The Kiwis concluded day two at 286/3, trailing Pakistan by 11 runs. Williamson and Henry Nicholls are currently unbeaten on 112 and 89 respectively. For Pakistan, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Abbas, and Faheem Ashraf scalped one wicket each.

Starting their innings on day two, New Zealand openers provided a steady start to the side as Tom Latham and Tom Blundell put on 52 runs for the first wicket, but Pakistan came back strongly as the visitors dismissed both the openers in a span of six balls. Williamson and Nicholls did not put their foot off the peddle in the final session and both batsmen went past their half-century mark. In the end, the duo saw out the final session of play and the Kiwis ended day two with seven wickets in the bag.

New Zealand had bundled out Pakistan for 297 in the first innings as Kyle Jamieson scalped five wickets. (ANI)

TRENDING

Shinji Murakami joins Cognizant as Head of Japan, GGM leadership team member

China securities regulator says NYSE delistings 'political', impact 'limited'

Health News Roundup: S.Korea says third wave of coronavirus being contained; Lonza gets Swiss OK to start Moderna and more

Health News Roundup: South Korea reports 657 new daily COVID-19; US distributes over 13.07 million doses of COVID-19 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Tata Motors shares gain over 2 pc after December sales data

Shares of Tata Motors on Monday gained over 2 per cent after the firm reported a 21 per cent increase in total vehicle sales in the domestic market in December. The stock closed the day with a gain of 2.55 per cent at Rs 191.20 on the BSE. ...

Taking several initiatives to augment coal evacuation infrastructure: Govt

The coal ministry has said the government is taking several initiatives to augment the coal evacuation infrastructure, including laying new railway lines. However, the Government of India is also committed to development of coal sector infr...

Sensex closes above 48k for 1st time as vaccine approvals bolster recovery hopes; IT stocks sparkle

Rising for the ninth straight session, the BSE Sensex closed above the 48,000-mark for the first time on Monday as investor sentiment got a boost after India approved two coronavirus vaccines over the weekend. A strengthening rupee, positiv...

Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Monday. 447 p.m.Paused due to COVID-19, Indias Arctic expedition to resume in June. 436 p.m.New COVID-19 strain Total 38 people in India test pos...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021