Cricket-England's Anderson ready for hard labour in Sri Lanka

England fast bowler James Anderson says he is excited by the challenge of tours to Sri Lanka and India even though it is expected to be tough for seamers on wickets which don't normally give them much assistance.

Reuters | Updated: 04-01-2021 17:30 IST | Created: 04-01-2021 17:30 IST
England fast bowler James Anderson says he is excited by the challenge of tours to Sri Lanka and India even though it is expected to be tough for seamers on wickets which don't normally give them much assistance. The 38-year-old, England's all-time leading wicket-taker, said a lengthy break had enabled him to work on his fitness and he was itching to play test cricket for the first time since August, when he reached the 600-wicket milestone against Pakistan.

"Obviously, these will be difficult tours for seam bowlers but that doesn’t make it any less exciting. It’s just a different challenge and the fact that we’ve not played any test cricket for a few months now means we are all hungry to get out there," Anderson told a news conference on Monday. The England squad are in their hotel in Hambantota, where they are isolating awaiting COVID-19 testing on Tuesday before being allowed to start practising ahead of the first test at Galle starting on Jan. 14.

The two-match series in Sri Lanka is followed by four tests in India in February and March. England are scheduled to play 17 tests in 2021. "Going on the last couple of tours of Sri Lanka, the wickets have really suited the spinners. But there are opportunities for the seamers to take wickets; there is reverse swing and the new ball does swing as well," Anderson said.

"Certainly, I’ve had some success at Galle, and I know some of the other seamers have as well, so it is certainly not doom and gloom for the seamers. We’ve got to be ready to put in a big shift. "Our job might be shorter spells and less overs in the day but there will definitely be opportunities for us to take wickets," Anderson added. (Writing by Mark Gleeson in Johannesburg; Editing by Ed Osmond)

