Left Menu
Development News Edition

United Sikkim revived, Bhutia says aim is to bring ISL into state

The club will now concentrate on both senior and junior level football from the rural and rural grassroots starting from this year, he said.He added that the club will also apply to the All India Football Federation AIFF to play under-13 and under-16 league from this year.

PTI | Gangtok | Updated: 04-01-2021 17:53 IST | Created: 04-01-2021 17:53 IST
United Sikkim revived, Bhutia says aim is to bring ISL into state

United Sikkim Football Club (USFC), owned by former India captain Bhaichung Bhutia, on Monday announced it will revive both its junior and senior teams and aimed at bringing the ISL into the state. The state's top club said it will also focus on its grassroots programme.

The club's senior manager Arjun Rai said that all their members, supporters and players wanted the club management to change its initial decision of not running the senior team. ''The club will now concentrate on both senior and junior level football from the rural and rural grassroots starting from this year,'' he said.

He added that the club will also apply to the All India Football Federation (AIFF) to play under-13 and under-16 league from this year. Bhutia said, ''United Sikkim was the club that brought the I-League to the state where league matches were played at Paljor Stadium and now we want to bring Indian Super League (ISL) to Sikkim.'' The former Indian captain stated that USFC have a long-term plan to reach the standards required to play in the ISL in the next few years.

He said that the club will now have their own ground and infrastructure. ''We will continue to give platform to footballers from Sikkim and the region and in the process contribute to the development of Indian football,'' Bhutia said. He concluded by informing that USFC will start playing the state league from this year and will build a young and strong team. ''The players will be scouted from different parts of the region,'' he said.

TRENDING

Shinji Murakami joins Cognizant as Head of Japan, GGM leadership team member

China securities regulator says NYSE delistings 'political', impact 'limited'

Health News Roundup: S.Korea says third wave of coronavirus being contained; Lonza gets Swiss OK to start Moderna and more

Health News Roundup: South Korea reports 657 new daily COVID-19; US distributes over 13.07 million doses of COVID-19 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Vaping combined with smoking is as harmful as smoking cigarettes alone

A new research has revealed that the effects of vaping when combined with smoking cigarettes, results in similar health effects to that of smoking regular cigarettes. As per the new research published in the American Heart Associations flag...

FACTBOX-Skiing restrictions across Europe during pandemic

European skiers are facing a bleak holiday season as countries shut resorts and impose other restrictions to slow the spread of COVID-19.Some countries have called for a continent-wide shutdown. Others have resisted and decided to allow peo...

Maddison hails Leicester City's 'terrific away performance' after win over Newcastle

After a win over Newcastle, Leicester Citys James Maddison lauded the teams display against the opponents and said it was a terrific away performance. Leicester City defeated Newcastle 2-1 in the Premier League here on Sunday. It was a terr...

Family card holders in Tamil Nadu's Rameswaram get Pongal gift packages

Family card holders in Rameswaram in Ramanathapuram district on Monday was gifted with Pongal gift package worth Rs 2,500, according to the official. Speaking to ANI, Superintendent of Police SP of Rameswaram, Loganathan said, 3,72,876 fami...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021