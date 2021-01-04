Maddison hails Leicester City's 'terrific away performance' after win over Newcastle

Left Menu
After a win over Newcastle, Leicester City's James Maddison lauded the team's display against the opponents and said it was a "terrific away performance". Leicester City defeated Newcastle 2-1 in the Premier League here on Sunday.

James Maddison (Photo/ James Maddison Twitter) . Image Credit: ANI

After a win over Newcastle, Leicester City's James Maddison lauded the team's display against the opponents and said it was a "terrific away performance". Leicester City defeated Newcastle 2-1 in the Premier League here on Sunday. "[It was a] terrific away performance. [It was] one where we had to show a bit of everything, to be honest -- a bit of patience because I don't think the first half was particularly brilliant," the club's official website quoted Maddison as saying.

"It probably wasn't the best game for a neutral in the first half, I'd say, but we had to show patience, a bit of quality when the chances came, and then resilience at the end, which we've shown this season," he added. After a goalless first half came to an end, Leicester City took the lead 10 minutes into the second half, thanks to Maddison's well-executed goal. Youri Tielemans then doubled Leicester City's lead in the 72nd minute. Andy Carroll opened Newcastle's account in the 82nd minute but it was not enough to stop Leicester from taking three points from the game.

With this win, Leicester City has extended their unbeaten run to four. Maddison said there should not be any place for complacency because that is when the team starts to get "bad results". "I think our record away from home is brilliant, and it was no different. You come up against teams like Newcastle and we want to be winning those games. We're going into the game as a big team and a team that knows that we should win, but also, at the same time, you can't have that complacency, because that's when you start to get bad results," he said.

Sitting third on the Premier League standings, Leicester City will now take on Stoke City in FA Cup on Saturday. (ANI)

