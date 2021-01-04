Left Menu
Development News Edition

NFL-Jaguars, Chargers fire head coaches in annual NFL purge

"Now the quest begins to find a head coach who shares my ambition for the Jacksonville Jaguars and our fans, whose loyalty and faith are overdue to be rewarded," added Khan. Lynn, a former offensive coordinator for the Buffalo Bills who the Chargers hired in 2017, is leaving Los Angeles after lacklustre 5-11 and 7-9 records in 2019 and 2020 respectively.

Reuters | Updated: 04-01-2021 22:52 IST | Created: 04-01-2021 22:47 IST
NFL-Jaguars, Chargers fire head coaches in annual NFL purge
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

The Jacksonville Jaguars and Los Angeles Chargers parted ways with their respective head coaches on Monday as the annual purge of personnel continued for underperforming teams across the National Football League (NFL).

A day after the 2-14 New York Jets fired Adam Gase, the Jaguars let go of head coach Doug Marrone after a 1-15 season, the worst record in the NFL, and the Chargers dismissed Anthony Lynn after two consecutive losing campaigns. Marrone led the Jaguars to the AFC Championship game in the first of his four years in the role, which they lost 24-20 to the New England Patriots.

However, he was unable to sustain the momentum and the team finished last in the AFC South in the following three seasons. "I am committed and determined to deliver winning football to the City of Jacksonville," Jaguars owner Shad Khan said in a statement on Marrone's departure. "Realizing that goal requires a fresh start throughout our football operations."

The Jaguars head coaching position is widely considered as one of the most attractive in the league since the team have the first overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. "Now the quest begins to find a head coach who shares my ambition for the Jacksonville Jaguars and our fans, whose loyalty and faith are overdue to be rewarded," added Khan.

Lynn, a former offensive coordinator for the Buffalo Bills who the Chargers hired in 2017, is leaving Los Angeles after lacklustre 5-11 and 7-9 records in 2019 and 2020 respectively. "This is a results-driven business and, simply put, the results of the past two years have fallen short of expectations," Chargers owner Dean Spanos said in a statement.

"Moving forward, we will redouble our efforts to both build and maintain a championship-caliber program."

Also Read: AAP to contest all 70 seats in Uttarakhand Assembly polls: Manish Sisodia

  • READ MORE ON:
  • Khan

TRENDING

Shinji Murakami joins Cognizant as Head of Japan, GGM leadership team member

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date, spoilers revealed, plot’s focus on straw hats pirates

China securities regulator says NYSE delistings 'political', impact 'limited'

Health News Roundup: South Korea reports 657 new daily COVID-19; US distributes over 13.07 million doses of COVID-19 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

France's new COVID cases sharply down, hospitalisations up again

The French health ministry reported 4,022 new coronavirus infections over the past 24 hours on Monday, a figure three times lower as Sundays 12,489 but higher than last Mondays 2,960 and the number of people hospitalised for the disease was...

ED files prosecution complaint against former IAS under PMLA

The Enforcement Directorate ED has filed a prosecution complaint against former IAS and his brothers in a case relating to corruption, cheating and forgery. ED has filed a prosecution complaint against Babu Lal Agrawal former IAS, his broth...

Mamata criticises BJP for abolishing Planning Commission

Hitting out at the BJP-led government at the Centre for abolishing the Planning Commission conceptualised by Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said that her government would come up with a simi...

HDFC's individual loan disbursements rise 26 pc in Dec quarter

Mortgage firm HDFC Ltd on Monday said its disbursements in the individual loan category have grown by 26 per cent during the third quarter ended December 2020. The individual loan business continued to see improvements during the December q...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021