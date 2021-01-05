Left Menu
ISL 7: We took advantage with space we had, says Hyderabad coach Marquez

After defeating Chennaiyin FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) season 7, Hyderabad FC coach Manuel Marquez said that his side took advantage of the space they were able to create after registering the first goal.

ANI | Panaji (Goa) | Updated: 05-01-2021 08:58 IST | Created: 05-01-2021 08:58 IST
Hyderabad FC coach Manuel Marquez (Photo/ Sportzpics). Image Credit: ANI

After defeating Chennaiyin FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) season 7, Hyderabad FC coach Manuel Marquez said that his side took advantage of the space they were able to create after registering the first goal. Hyderabad FC returned to winning ways in as they registered a thumping 4-1 victory against Chennaiyin FC at the GMC Stadium here on Monday. Joel Chianese (50'), Halicharan Narzary (53', 79') and Joao Victor (74') were on the scoresheet for Hyderabad while Anirudh Thapa (67') scored the only goal for Chennaiyin, who suffered their first-ever defeat against the Nizams.

"Finally we can be happy. I think the team played a very good game. In the first half, we failed to convert very good chances. After the first goal, Chennaiyin had to take risks and we took advantage with the chances and space we had," Marquez said during the post-match press conference. "You want to have the best players available. Previously, Fran was out with injury, so were Sastre and Joel. Indian players' level was fantastic at the start of the tournament. Now in the last 3 games, they are tired. We wanted to give rest to Aridane but Fran got injured," he added.Marquez also lauded the strength of his squad and welcomed the possibility of a selection headache.

"I welcome this problem of selection. All coaches want that problem. We now have to play 11 games in 2 months. If we can manage that situation we will be fantastic. I hope the Indian players continue playing well too," said Marquez. Hyderabad FC is currently at the sixth position in the ISL points table with 12 points from nine matches.The side will next take on NorthEast United on Friday. (ANI)

