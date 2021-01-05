Left Menu
COVID-19: Derby County closes training ground after multiple positive cases

Derby County Football Club said that several first-team staff members and players have tested positive for COVID-19.

ANI | Derbyshire | Updated: 05-01-2021 16:56 IST | Created: 05-01-2021 16:56 IST
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

Derby County Football Club said that several first-team staff members and players have tested positive for COVID-19. In view of multiple coronavirus cases, the club has closed its training ground with immediate effect.

"Staff members and players were tested on Monday and have subsequently returned a number of positive results. The names of those individuals will not be made public for medical confidentiality reasons, but they and their close contacts must now serve a period of isolation at home in line with UK Government guidelines," the club said in a statement. "In accordance with Derby County and EFL COVID-19 protocol, the club's Moor Farm training ground has been closed with immediate effect," it added.

The Championship side has said that they are in dialogue with the EFL and Football Association in relation to upcoming fixtures. "This decision has been taken to prevent the spread of the virus and protect club employees and their family members. Derby County would like to wish the individuals that have returned a positive COVID-19 test result a quick and safe return to full health," the statement further read. (ANI)

