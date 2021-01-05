Not there to make up numbers, but to challenge for title: Mohammedan SC technical director

Mohammedan SC are not there to make up the numbers but to challenge for the title in the upcoming I-League, the club's technical director Sankarlal Chakraborty said on Tuesday. Mohammedan SC qualified for the I-League 2020-21 as champions of the Qualifiers held last October.

Speaking during a virtual press conference, Sankarlal said, ''We are aiming to be champions and we are preparing hard and facing a lot of challenges to make our dream come true. Mohammedan SC always plays to win and our eyes are set on the prize.'' Sankarlal is confident that the team will perform. ''There are challenges in front of everyone given the pandemic but we have to make the most out of that and continue to train,'' he said. ''We will approach the season step by step. First, we have to play Sudeva Delhi FC and win to start the season on a good note, but the first match is always tough and it will not be an easy outing against them.'' Midfielder Subash Singh Singam said, ''We have a squad mixed with youth and experience. The I-League season is a long one and we are ready and raring to go.

''I always think of the team first and you have to be a team player in a club like Mohammedan SC. We want to win the I-League and be crowned as the champions. I am ready to give my hundred per cent for that,'' he added. Mohammedan SC take on Sudeva Delhi FC in the opening clash of the I-League on Saturday.