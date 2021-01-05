Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mumbai City breeze past Bengaluru with clinical win

Goals from Mourtada Fall 9, Bipin Singh 15 and Bartholomew Ogbeche 84 helped the Islanders remain unbeaten in their last eight games and climb to the top of the table.Sunil Chhetri 79 scored late but it wasnt enough to rescue BFC, who have now suffered three straight league defeats for the first time ever since they joined the elite tier of Indian football.

PTI | Margao | Updated: 05-01-2021 22:19 IST | Created: 05-01-2021 22:19 IST
Mumbai City breeze past Bengaluru with clinical win

Mumbai City FC extended their unbeaten run in the Hero Indian Super League with a comfortable 3-1 win over Bengaluru FC at the Fatorda Stadium on Tuesday. Goals from Mourtada Fall (9'), Bipin Singh (15') and Bartholomew Ogbeche (84') helped the Islanders remain unbeaten in their last eight games and climb to the top of the table.

Sunil Chhetri (79') scored late but it wasn't enough to rescue BFC, who have now suffered three straight league defeats for the first time ever since they joined the elite tier of Indian football. Bengaluru made just one change from their previous encounter as Deshorn Brown came in to replace Erik Paartalu while Mumbai coach Sergio Lobera named an unchanged XI from the 2-0 win over Kerala Blasters.

BFC squandered an early chance when Brown was set through on goal, but with just the keeper at his mercy, the 30-year-old fired over the crossbar. Unlike BFC, Mumbai didn't miss their chance and took the lead in the ninth minute. Bipin's looped corner was headed across the goal by Hernan Santana. Fall leapt highest to nod the ball into the net. This was Fall's tenth goal in the league — all of them headed — and he is just one goal away from equalling Chhetri's record of 11 headed goals.

Lobera's men nearly doubled the tally soon. Ahmed Jahouh chipped in for Bipin on the right and the latter cut it back for Adam le Fondre in the box. The Englishman's shot though was deflected off target. But it didn't take long before the ball found the back of the net again. The second was a perfect team goal which saw Santana and Le Fondre combine to find Mandar Rao Dessai on the flank. The full-back whipped in a perfect cross for Bipin, who timed his run to get past his marker and score the team’s second goal.

Mumbai were brilliant in attack while their defence was good enough to keep BFC at bay. Keeper Amrinder Singh did well to keep Cleiton Silva's free-kick out of goal with a diving save as Mumbai maintained their two-goal lead at the break. Mumbai City were unlucky to concede a penalty in the 78th minute when Silva was challenged in the box by Fall. Though the Senegalese appeared to have won the ball, the referee pointed towards the spot. Chhetri kept his composure and scored.

In the 84th minute, a howler from BFC keeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu restored Mumbai's two-goal cushion. Ogbeche nodded in a Cy Goddard corner, which Gurpreet fumbled and let in. There was late drama as Jahouh received his marching orders for the second time this season, following a second booking in the match..

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 136: Bessatsu Shōnen hints storyline, final Titan war in Chapter 137

NYSE says no longer intends to move forward with delisting 3 Chinese telcos

NYSE says no longer intends to delist three Chinese telecom firms

Google Pixel phones get January 2021 update with several security fixes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Ibiza bring the party in 5-2 thrashing of Celta

Ibiza, the Spanish third division side from the island which attracts revellers from the around the world, staged a party of their own on Tuesday as they routed La Liga side Celta Vigo 5-2 in a Copa del Rey second round tie. A double from S...

US Air Force deploys airmen, drones to base in Romania

The US Air Force has deployed about 90 airmen and an unspecified number of drone aircraft to a base in central Romania, boosting its military presence in the region where there are allied concerns that Russia is trying to display its milita...

Protest blocks $530 mln worth of copper from MMG's Las Bambas mine in Peru -association

A three-week-long roadblock protest by locals has prevented Las Bambas mine in Peru, run by Australia-based MMG Ltd, from exporting 189,000 tonnes of copper concentrate, a mining association leader said on Tuesday.Pablo de la Flor, executiv...

MP: 5 held with 70 kg drugs worth Rs 70cr bound for S Africa

Five people were arrested in Indore in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday allegedly with 70 kilograms of MDMA drugs worth Rs 70 crore in the international market, police said. Additional Director General of Police Yogesh Deshmukh said one Vedprakash...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021