Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tennis-Kyrgios out of Australian ATP Cup team as world ranking slips

The duo will be joined by doubles players John Peers and Luke Saville as Australia look to improve on their semi-final finish at last year's inaugural tournament. The ATP Cup will be held from Feb. 1-5 in Melbourne ahead of the Australian Open, the year's first Grand Slam, and the event will feature world number one Novak Djokovic and second-ranked Rafa Nadal.

Reuters | Updated: 06-01-2021 08:17 IST | Created: 06-01-2021 08:17 IST
Tennis-Kyrgios out of Australian ATP Cup team as world ranking slips

Nick Kyrgios has paid the price for a year of inaction over COVID-19 concerns after he was ruled out of Australia's team for next month's ATP Cup after his world ranking slipped to number 46 following a 11-month absence from the ATP Tour. The 25-year-old last played a competitive match at Acapulco in February after deciding to remain at home in Australia when the circuit resumed in Europe and North America after a hiatus.

Each nation have two singles slots that will be taken by their top-ranked players and Australia's challenge at the ATP Cup will be led by Alex de Minaur and John Millman who are ranked 23 and 38, respectively. The duo will be joined by doubles players John Peers and Luke Saville as Australia look to improve on their semi-final finish at last year's inaugural tournament.

The ATP Cup will be held from Feb. 1-5 in Melbourne ahead of the Australian Open, the year's first Grand Slam, and the event will feature world number one Novak Djokovic and second-ranked Rafa Nadal. "The players are looking forward to stepping up and representing their countries again, and the field, including defending champions Serbia and finalists Spain, is strong," tournament director Tom Larner said.

"This is a format that shows off the passion of the players and we're expecting some spectacular tennis action." The draw for the ATP Cup will take place on Jan. 20.

Kyrgios, often branded "polarising" for his long rap sheet of indiscretions, had been a galvanising force in raising funds and awareness for Australian bushfire relief efforts during the ATP Cup last year. He will now play in Melbourne 2, one of two ATP 250 events being held alongside the ATP Cup. Melbourne Park is also hosting two WTA 500 tournaments alongside the event.

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 136: Bessatsu Shōnen hints storyline, final Titan war in Chapter 137

Study uncovers how plants see blue light

NYSE says no longer intends to move forward with delisting 3 Chinese telcos

NYSE says no longer intends to delist three Chinese telecom firms

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

On Kapil Dev's 62nd birthday, let's relive 83' WC triumph

Not many cricket captains can say they have the honour of leading their national side to World Cup triumph, but Kapil Dev, not only has this honour but he will always be known for giving the country their first Cricket World Cup title in 19...

Goa's Aguada jail to be revamped as tourist spot by March: CM

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has said the renovation of the historic jail at Aguada, which no longer houses prisoners and is being developed as a tourist spot, will be completed in March this year following which it be will be opened fo...

US keen on setting up American Hub in Visakhapatnam

An American delegation led by Consul General Joel Reifman has called on Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at the camp office here on Tuesday and said that the US Government is keen on setting up American Hub in Visakhapatnam, which will b...

Soccer-Mourinho says he senses Spurs desire to end trophy drought

Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho said he senses the desire of his players to end the clubs 13-year trophy drought after they reached the League Cup final beating Championship side Brentford 2-0 on Tuesday. Spurs have not lifted a major ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021