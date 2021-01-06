Left Menu
ISL 7: Really happy with how Mumbai executed plans against Bengaluru, says coach Lobera

After defeating Bengaluru FC in the Indian Super League (ISL), Mumbai City FC coach Sergio Lobera said that he was happy to see how his side executed their plans against the opposition.

ANI | Panaji (Goa) | Updated: 06-01-2021 08:46 IST | Created: 06-01-2021 08:46 IST
Mumbai City FC coach Sergio Lobera (Photo/ Sportzpics). Image Credit: ANI

After defeating Bengaluru FC in the Indian Super League (ISL), Mumbai City FC coach Sergio Lobera said that he was happy to see how his side executed their plans against the opposition. Mumbai City FC extended their unbeaten run in the ISL season 7 with a comfortable 3-1 win over Bengaluru FC (BFC) at the Fatorda Stadium here on Tuesday. Goals from Mourtada Fall (9'), Bipin Singh (15') and Bartholomew Ogbeche (84') helped the Islanders remain unbeaten in their last eight games and climb to the top of the ISL table.

Sunil Chhetri (79') scored late but it was not enough to rescue BFC, who have now suffered three straight league defeats for the first time ever. "I am very happy because we performed very well. We spoke before the game and when the plans get executed it makes me very happy. About setpieces, we knew Bengaluru's potential and my assistant (Jesus) Tato worked very well on this to not only defend setpieces but also score from setpieces," said Lobera during the post-match press conference.

"It is very important to start the games well and I am happy that we did that but after that, we had a lot of chances to score the third goal and seal the match. We need to improve that but I am very happy with how we started the game," he added, Ahmed Jahouh had picked up his second red card of the season after the Mumbai City midfielder was booked twice in the game. He was given the marching orders in the dying minutes of the game.

"Obviously he (Ahmed Jahouh) is a very good player, but he needs to avoid these situations. He needs to learn because it is a big mistake to lose a player for the next game and it was possible to avoid that," said Lobera. Mumbai City FC is currently at the top of the ISL points table with 22 points from nine games. The side will next take on ATK Mohun Bagan on Monday.

"It is good and I am happy and I don't want this to change. We had a very short pre-season and it is not easy to implement new things. We have 24 new players. We have to maintain this level and improve a lot of things," said Lobera. (ANI)

