Ind vs Aus: SCG curator hopes rain doesn't play spoilsport in 3rd Test

As India and Australia gear up for the third Test of the series, Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) curator Adam Lewis is confident of witnessing high-quality cricket between both the teams even if there is rain. The Test will start on Thursday and the weather forecast indicates that rain might play spoilsport on the opening day of the red-ball contest. Recalling past experiences of delivering games in rain-affected conditions, Lewis is confident of repeating the same if conditions turn rainy in the match.

"Those experiences for me and my team to be able to pull off those two games (Women's World Cup T20 final and WBBL final) in those elements. We are very very confident that as long as the clouds pass we can put on the Test match," Lewis said at a press conference. Talking about the pitch, Lewis said there is grass cover which will help pacers go hard at the batsmen.

"We tried to give the hard surface with a good amount of grass. Once that first ball is taken out of my hand and weather takes over. We would not get the right weather two years ago. We had 30-40 degrees hot and gusty winds that is totally different to this year where we have really high humidity, rain and cloud cover. We only saw direct sunlight on the wicket only three days ago. We are doing the best we can with the elements that dished out to us," he added. Both the Indian and Australian teams moved to Sydney on Monday after every member of their respective contingent tested negative for COVID-19.

The third Test of the Border-Gavaskar Test Series between India and Australia will be telecast Live and Exclusive on Sony Six, Sony Ten 3 (Hindi), and Sony Ten 1 channels from January 7, 5.00 am onwards. India levelled the four-match series against Australia after securing an eight-wicket win in the Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. (ANI)