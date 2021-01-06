Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cricket-England squad barring Moeen test negative for COVID-19 in Sri Lanka

All members of England's travelling squad barring all-rounder Moeen Ali have tested negative for COVID-19 before their two-match test series in Sri Lanka starting on Jan. 14, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said on Wednesday. We'll have a third COVID test tomorrow," an ECB spokesman said. England's training session on Wednesday will be their first since arriving in Sri Lanka.

Reuters | Updated: 06-01-2021 10:11 IST | Created: 06-01-2021 10:11 IST
Cricket-England squad barring Moeen test negative for COVID-19 in Sri Lanka

All members of England's travelling squad barring all-rounder Moeen Ali have tested negative for COVID-19 before their two-match test series in Sri Lanka starting on Jan. 14, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said on Wednesday. Moeen had tested positive on Monday upon arriving in Sri Lanka and will now continue his 10-day self-isolation in a separate wing of the visitors' team hotel in Hambantota.

Fast bowler Chris Woakes, who was deemed a possible close contact of Moeen, was among those who tested negative but will continue to isolate in his room as a precaution. "All PCR tests from yesterday are negative, except for Moeen Ali, and we can start controlled training this afternoon. We'll have a third COVID test tomorrow," an ECB spokesman said.

England's training session on Wednesday will be their first since arriving in Sri Lanka. Both of England's tests will be played in Galle. Their series in Sri Lanka will be followed by four tests in India in February and March.

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 136: Bessatsu Shōnen hints storyline, final Titan war in Chapter 137

Study uncovers how plants see blue light

NYSE says no longer intends to move forward with delisting 3 Chinese telcos

NYSE says no longer intends to delist three Chinese telecom firms

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

S&P assigns BBB-minus to SBI's London branch proposed senior unsecured notes

SP Global Ratings on Wednesday assigned BBB-minus long-term issue rating to a proposed issue of senior unsecured notes by State Bank of India SBI under the banks 10 billion dollars medium-term note programme. The rating on notes reflects lo...

WNS to Release Fiscal 2021 Third Quarter Financial and Operating Results on January 21, 2021

Mumbai, Maharashtra, IndiaNew York, United States Business Wire India WNS Holdings Limited NYSE WNS, a leading provider of global Business Process Management BPM services, today announced it will release its fiscal 2021 third quarter financ...

Android 11-based OxygenOS Open Beta arrives for OnePlus Nord

The OnePlus Nord has started receiving the first Open Beta build of Android 11-based OxygenOS 11. Currently, the update is rolling out to the Indian and Global variants of the phone and will shortly reach the European units.Announcing the u...

Science News Roundup: Pediatric use of COVID-19 antibody drugs not advised by experts; disinfectant use can cause asthma flares

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.Pediatric use of COVID-19 antibody drugs not advised by experts disinfectant use can cause asthma flaresThe following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021