Cricket-Rohit returns for third test, pacer Saini to make India debut

Reuters | Sydney | Updated: 06-01-2021 12:53 IST | Created: 06-01-2021 12:53 IST
A fit-again Rohit Sharma returned to India's playing XI for the third test against Australia beginning at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Thursday.

Fast bowler Navdeep Saini will make his test debut with the four-test series level at 1-1.

India XI: Ajinkya Rahane (captain), Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini.

