Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rugby-Barrett still eying All Black no. 10 jersey after Japan move

Beauden Barrett said he hopes to remain in contention for the New Zealand number 10 jersey by impressing in Japan's Top League, as he was unveiled as a Suntory Sungoliath player in Tokyo on Wednesday. Part of Barrett's contract with New Zealand Rugby (NZR) allows him to play a sabbatical overseas, and the two-time World Rugby Player of the Year has joined Suntory for the 2021 Top League season, which begins next week.

Reuters | Updated: 06-01-2021 14:31 IST | Created: 06-01-2021 14:31 IST
Rugby-Barrett still eying All Black no. 10 jersey after Japan move

Beauden Barrett said he hopes to remain in contention for the New Zealand number 10 jersey by impressing in Japan's Top League, as he was unveiled as a Suntory Sungoliath player in Tokyo on Wednesday.

Part of Barrett's contract with New Zealand Rugby (NZR) allows him to play a sabbatical overseas, and the two-time World Rugby Player of the Year has joined Suntory for the 2021 Top League season, which begins next week. Despite taking a year out from Super Rugby and the spotlight of playing at home, the 29-year-old is eager to impress All Blacks boss Ian Foster and claim the no. 10 jersey, having featured heavily at fullback in recent years.

"I have got a little bit of work to do in terms of slotting back into that role (flyhalf)," Barrett told reporters. "I think one would expect me to play a little more at number 10 and that is certainly something I am aspiring to do back in New Zealand for the All Blacks."

Barrett is one of a number of high-profile foreign players who have joined Japanese clubs this season, including compatriots Kieran Read, TJ Perenara and Ben Smith. Barrett could have chosen to play a season in France where, as a non-exempt foreign-based player, he would have ruled himself out for contention for the All Blacks. But he chose Japan in large part because that would allow him to better prepare for the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

"It isn’t Japan versus France at all. It was about 2023," said Barrett. "I am really happy about the decision that I made."

Top League, which was completely scrapped last year because of the coronavirus pandemic, is due to begin next weekend and Barrett said all the players were prepared to be flexible should the virus disrupt the league schedule. Since arriving in Japan late last year, Barrett has also been working on his Japanese and was asked to say a few words on Wednesday.

He mustered a few phrases, much to the pleasure of the Japanese media. "Gosh, I have been put on the spot," he said. "I promise you I am better (at Japanese) than what I am presenting right now."

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 136: Bessatsu Shōnen hints storyline, final Titan war in Chapter 137

Study uncovers how plants see blue light

NYSE says no longer intends to move forward with delisting 3 Chinese telcos

NYSE says no longer intends to delist three Chinese telecom firms

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Mumbai Mayor Pednekar gets death threats, files case

Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar filed a complaint on New Years Eve against an unknown person for threatening her life. The case has been registered in the Azad Maidan Police station over death threats given to the Mayor.She had received a cal...

ITBP inks MoU with KVIC for supplying Khadi durries for CAPF jawans

Indo-Tibetan Border Police ITBP on Wednesday signed close to Rs 9 crore deal with the Khadi and Village Industries Commission KVIC to procure over 1.71 lakh Khadi durries for Central Armed Police Forces CAPFs. As per an official release, IT...

FTSE 100 jumps as bank and energy stocks gain

Banking and energy stocks lifted Britains blue-chip FTSE 100 on Wednesday, as investors bet on more U.S. stimulus and crude oil prices hit a 11-month high after Saudi Arabia agreed to cut more output than expected. The exporter-heavy FTSE 1...

San Francisco welcomes first non-stop Air India flights to Bangaluru

San Francisco International Airport has welcomed the decision of Indias national flag carrier Air India to fly the first-ever non-stop flights between San Francisco and Bengaluru to cater to the growing demand of passengers. Beginning Janua...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021