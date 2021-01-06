Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bangladesh appoints Jon Lewis as batting coach for NZ, WI series

Bangladesh on Wednesday named Jon Lewis as the team's batting coach for their next two bilateral series against West Indies and New Zealand.

ANI | Dhaka | Updated: 06-01-2021 22:32 IST | Created: 06-01-2021 22:32 IST
Bangladesh appoints Jon Lewis as batting coach for NZ, WI series
Jon Lewis. Image Credit: ANI

Bangladesh on Wednesday named Jon Lewis as the team's batting coach for their next two bilateral series against West Indies and New Zealand. The 50-year-old Englishman has replaced former South Africa cricketer Neil McKenzie who resigned from his post in August last year citing family reasons.

"He [Lewis] is coming in a day or two, after which we will speak in person. We had three or four coaches in our shortlist but we considered his experience. After discussing the shortlist among ourselves, including the head coach, we decided to select him," ESPNcricinfo quoted Bangladesh Cricket Board's (BCB) cricket operations chairman Akram Khan as saying. "Due to the pandemic, nobody wants to go on a long-term contract. We will see him for a couple of series and then see if we can keep him for a longer period," he added.

Bangladesh bowling coach Daniel Vettori will not be available for the West Indies as the former spinner in is New Zealand. Vettori will only join the Bangladesh squad when it reaches New Zealand in February. "We have also run into trouble with Vettori, who wanted to come [for the West Indies series]. But there are a lot of difficult formalities [strict protocols] when someone returns to New Zealand," said Akram.

"Anyone going out of the country, has to mention when he or she is returning, and then the quarantine facilities are limited. He is going to join us when we go to New Zealand next month, and in the mean time, Sohel Islam will take his place," he added. Earlier this week, BCB announced the preliminary squad for the upcoming ODI and Test series against West Indies.

All-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has been included in both sides, marking his return to the national team after the ban. Last year, Shakib was handed a 12-match ban for breaching the ICC's anti-corruption code. The international body had charged Shakib with failing to report two approaches to engage in corrupt conduct during the tri-series and in an IPL match.

Former skipper and pacer Mashrafe Mortaza was left out of the 24-man ODI squad. He is the country's highest wicket-taker in the 50-over format and the longest-serving captain. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 136: Bessatsu Shōnen hints storyline, final Titan war in Chapter 137

Philippines seeks 148 mln COVID-19 shots this year for 2/3 of population

Auckland University study looks at dinosaurs’ roles in moving seeds

Study uncovers how plants see blue light

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

In last-gasp showdown, Trump allies in Congress to challenge his loss to Biden

A band of U.S. President Donald Trumps Republican allies in Congress planned a last-ditch effort on Wednesday to undo his election loss to Democrat Joe Biden, a bid almost certain to fail that comes on the same day their party is poised to ...

EXCLUSIVE-Italy could take on $17 billion of UniCredit bad loans to ease MPS sale -sources

Italy is working on a plan to take on about 14 billion euros 17 billion of UniCredits impaired loans to make a takeover of state-owned Monte dei Paschi more attractive for the countrys second-biggest bank, sources told Reuters. Bad loan man...

Soccer-Antwerp forward says sorry for wearing rival team's shirt

Royal Antwerp forward Didier Lamkel Ze has apologised after showing up at the Belgian clubs training ground this week wearing the shirt of their bitter rivals Anderlecht in an attempt to force a transfer. The Cameroon international was deni...

Dr Harsh Vardhan releases report on Longitudinal Ageing Study of India Wave-1

Dr Harsh Vardhan, Union Minister for Health Family Welfare released INDIA REPORT on Longitudinal Ageing Study of India LASI Wave-1 today on the virtual platform.LASI is a fullscale national survey of scientific investigation of the health,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021