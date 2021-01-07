Left Menu
Australia 93/1 at tea on day one

Updated: 07-01-2021 11:16 IST | Created: 07-01-2021 11:16 IST
Australia were 93 for one at tea on day one of the third Test against India at the Sydney Cricket Ground here on Thursday

Brief scores: Australia 93/1 in 31 overs (Will Pucovski 54 batting, Marnus Labuschagne batting 34; Mohammad Siraj 1/33).

