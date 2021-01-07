ISL 7: Enobakhare focusing on next game after 1-1 draw with Goa

Left Menu
After playing a 1-1 draw against FC Goa in the Indian Super League (ISL) on Wednesday, SC East Bengal striker Bright Enobakhare is now focusing on the next encounter against Bengaluru FC.

ANI | Vasco (Goa) | Updated: 07-01-2021 11:18 IST | Created: 07-01-2021 11:18 IST
SC East Bengal striker Bright Enobakhare (Photo/ ISL). Image Credit: ANI

After playing a 1-1 draw against FC Goa in the Indian Super League (ISL) on Wednesday, SC East Bengal striker Bright Enobakhare is now focusing on the next encounter against Bengaluru FC. In what was initially a cagey contest, SCEB took the lead through Enobakhare's (79') stunning solo goal. But Goa fought back with a goal from substitute Devendra Murgaonkar (81') to deny their opponents a second successive win, who were brought down to 10 men in the second half.

Goa dominated the first half, keeping possession and creating chances but couldn't find a way as neither sides were able to break the deadlock. While Goa keeper Mohammad Nawaz was hardly tested, SCEB keeper Debjit Majumder was instrumental for his side, pulling off four crucial saves. "We were focusing on the game and we were going for the three points. Unfortunately, we had a draw which is good for the boys and we are now thinking of the next game," the striker said in a video posted by the club on their official Twitter handle.

When asked about how he reacts to all the buzz around after scoring two goals in as many games the striker replied, "I think they (fans) have to give me answers as they have seen me play. I like when they comment and I want to see what they want from me." Enobakhare displayed a moment of magic and made his way into the box beating four markers before placing his shot into the bottom corner, finishing off a stunning solo goal. But Goa soon drew parity as SCEB's defence was caught napping.

Saviour Gama delivered a cross at the near post and Murgaonkar rose high to put Goa on level terms. Both sides continued to hunt for the winner but in the end, settled for a draw. SC East Bengal is at ninth spot with seven points in nine games so far. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

