Australia 166/2 at stumps on day one

Australia 166/2 at stumps on day onePTI | Sydney | Updated: 07-01-2021 13:20 IST | Created: 07-01-2021 13:20 IST
Australia were 166 for two at stumps on day one of the third Test against India at the Sydney Cricket Ground here on Thursday
Brief scores: Australia 166/2 in 55 overs (Will Pucovski 62, Marnus Labuschagne batting 67, Steve Smith batting 31; Mohammad Siraj 1/46, Navdeep Saini 1/32).
