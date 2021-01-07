Australia 166/2 at stumps on day one

Australia were 166 for two at stumps on day one of the third Test against India at the Sydney Cricket Ground here on Thursday

Brief scores: Australia 166/2 in 55 overs (Will Pucovski 62, Marnus Labuschagne batting 67, Steve Smith batting 31; Mohammad Siraj 1/46, Navdeep Saini 1/32).

