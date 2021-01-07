Left Menu
Soccer-Liverani sacked by Serie A strugglers Parma

Liverani, 44, only took charge in August, succeeding Roberto D'Aversa, but leaves the northern Italian club after a 3-0 defeat at Atalanta on Wednesday leaves them in the relegation zone in 18th place in the standings on 12 points. "Parma Calcio 1913 can confirm that Fabio Liverani has been relieved of his duties as coach of the first team.

Struggling Parma have sacked coach Fabio Liverani after two wins from 16 Serie A games this season, the club said on Thursday. Liverani, 44, only took charge in August, succeeding Roberto D'Aversa, but leaves the northern Italian club after a 3-0 defeat at Atalanta on Wednesday leaves them in the relegation zone in 18th place in the standings on 12 points.

"Parma Calcio 1913 can confirm that Fabio Liverani has been relieved of his duties as coach of the first team. The club would like to thank Liverani and his staff and wishes them all the best in their future endeavours," a club statement read. Italian media said 45-year-old D'Aversa, whose contract with Parma still runs until June 2022, will return to the job.

