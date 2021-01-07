Soccer-Cutrone returns to Wolves from Fiorentina loan
The 23-year-old moved to Florence last January on an 18-month loan deal but has not started a Serie A game this season. Italian Cutrone will bolster Wolves' attacking options with no comeback date pencilled in for Raul Jimenez after the Mexican striker fractured his skull in November.Reuters | Updated: 07-01-2021 16:21 IST | Created: 07-01-2021 16:21 IST
Wolverhampton Wanderers have recalled striker Patrick Cutrone from his loan spell in Italy with Fiorentina. The 23-year-old moved to Florence last January on an 18-month loan deal but has not started a Serie A game this season.
Italian Cutrone will bolster Wolves' attacking options with no comeback date pencilled in for Raul Jimenez after the Mexican striker fractured his skull in November. Nuno Espirito Santo's side are 13th in the Premier League without a win in their last four league games.
