Soccer-South American semi-final postponed after COVID-19 outbreak
A South American semi-final between top teams from Chile and Argentina was called off just hours before kick off on Thursday when three players from the visiting Argentine side tested positive for COVID-19. The Copa Sudamericana is South America's equivalent of the Europa League and Thursday's match was the first leg of the semi-final between Argentine side Defensa y Justicia and Chilean club Coquimbo Unido.
The Argentines were already in the Chilean capital but Chilean authorities said the game could not take place because the whole Argentine delegation had been in close contact with the three players who tested positive. Organisers said the game would be rescheduled for Jan. 12 in the neutral venue of Asuncion, Paraguay.
The final is due to take place behind closed doors on Jan. 23 in the Argentine city of Cordoba.
