ISL 7: It was an 'awesome performance' against Kerala, says Baxter

After a dominating 4-2 victory over Kerala Blasters in the Indian Super League (ISL) at the GMC Stadium on Thursday, Odisha FC head coach Stuart Baxter termed it as an 'awesome performance'.

ANI | Bambolim (Goa) | Updated: 08-01-2021 09:04 IST | Created: 08-01-2021 09:04 IST
Odisha FC head coach Stuart Baxter (Photo/ ISL). Image Credit: ANI

After a dominating 4-2 victory over Kerala Blasters in the Indian Super League (ISL) at the GMC Stadium on Thursday, Odisha FC head coach Stuart Baxter termed it as an 'awesome performance'. Kerala drew first blood through Jordan Murray (7') but Odisha took the lead in the first half itself through an own goal from Jeakson Singh (22') and a strike from Steven Taylor (42'). Diego Mauricio's second-half brace (50', 60') then settled the tie in favor of Odisha. Gary Hooper (79') scored a consolation for Kerala, but it proved to be not enough to spark a comeback.

"Very pleased. Very pleased with the players. We changed the way we are going to play. We had Jacob (Tratt) at right-back. We had Gaurav Bora playing as a centre-back. Giving away a goal and then coming back totally dominating in the next 75 minutes of the game, it was an awesome performance," Stuart Baxter said after the game. "We have shown that potential in almost every game. In the beginning, it was sporadic, we made too many mistakes, all the way to the East Bengal game. We gave away too many goals which made the hill too heavy to climb," he added.

Baxter is hoping that the win will be a catalyst for his team to improve their performances. The coach wants his players to give in their all in the remaining matches. "We started the season with defeats. I have never seen that glum feeling. I am hoping this is a bit of catalyst to go on a better run. The squad has been on a positive spiral we are becoming better and better. I think it's getting better. I was really really upset after giving away two goals against East Bengal," he said.

"The minimum for me is that every player gives everything he has got in every situation. And the end of the season I want to see if they end on fourth place or 10th place or whatever," he added. (ANI)

