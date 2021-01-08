Rugby-Wales skipper Jones confident he can be fit for Six Nations

Left Menu
Wales captain Alun Wyn Jones is confident he can shake off a knee problem in time for the start of their Six Nations campaign next month, Ospreys coach Toby Booth has said. "If you ask Alun, he'll be playing in the first (Six Nations) game," Booth told reporters.

Wales captain Alun Wyn Jones is confident he can shake off a knee problem in time for the start of their Six Nations campaign next month, Ospreys coach Toby Booth has said. Ospreys lock Jones, who is test rugby's most capped player with 143 internationals under his belt, suffered the injury in Wales' Autumn Nations Cup victory over Italy on Dec. 5.

Wales begin their Six Nations campaign at home to Ireland on Feb. 7 followed by a clash with Scotland six days later. "If you ask Alun, he'll be playing in the first (Six Nations) game," Booth told reporters. "He's good and out of his brace and bits and pieces, so he looks like he's making great progress and bounding around like a spring lamb.

"He's very confident he can be involved. He's got a lot of historical training in him so the transition back into playing is easier if you're of that mindset and got that bank of experience. "But the thing he prides himself on is his physical performance, so between the relevant medical and strength and conditioning departments, they'll have that in mind."

Booth said Wales and Ospreys centre Scott Williams fractured his scapula in the team's PRO14 derby with Cardiff Blues on New Year's Day while flyhalf Gareth Anscombe is back training after a setback in his recovery from knee surgery.

