Rugby-Ex-Scotland captain Hogg 'resets' in rehab following arrest

Former Scotland captain Stuart Hogg said spending time at a rehabilitation centre has helped him "reset" after he was arrested and charged following an incident in his hometown of Hawick last month. "Spending time at a rehabilitation centre, allowed me to reset, learn about myself and talk about how I felt, without being judged.

Reuters | Updated: 29-04-2024 12:32 IST | Created: 29-04-2024 12:32 IST
Former Scotland captain Stuart Hogg said spending time at a rehabilitation centre has helped him "reset" after he was arrested and charged following an incident in his hometown of Hawick last month. In a statement to British media, Police Scotland said Hogg was released on the undertaking he would appear at Jedburgh Sheriff Court at a later date.

"I was lost, needed help, direction, time away from the spotlight to be able to take a deep breath and think," Hogg wrote in an Instagram post on Sunday. "Spending time at a rehabilitation centre, allowed me to reset, learn about myself and talk about how I felt, without being judged. It's not been easy but it was the right thing to do."

Hogg, Scotland's record try scorer with 27 tries, announced his retirement from rugby ahead of last year's World Cup, saying his body could not take the strain anymore. The 31-year-old represented Scotland at two World Cups and captained them to two Calcutta Cup wins over England. He also won the European Champions Cup and Premiership in 2020 with club side Exeter Chiefs.

He was called up three times for British & Irish Lions tours in 2013, 2017 and 2021.

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

