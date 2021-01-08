Rallying-Price takes Dakar motorcycle lead at halfway stage
Honda rider Barreda finished 13 seconds clear of Botswana's Ross Branch on a Yamaha with Australian rookie Daniel Sanders third. Price finished the stage seventh with Benavides, who broke his nose in a fall on Thursday, losing nearly 10 minutes to Barreda.Reuters | Updated: 08-01-2021 18:14 IST | Created: 08-01-2021 18:14 IST
Australian Toby Price took the lead in the Dakar Rally motorcycle standings at the halfway point on Friday with Spaniard Joan Barreda securing his third stage win of the event in Saudi Arabia. Two times champion Price, on a KTM, moved two minutes and 16 seconds clear of Honda's Argentine overnight leader Kevin Benavides at the end of a shortened 348km sixth stage from Al Qaisumah to Ha'il.
The stage was reduced by 100km, with a deferred start, after a significant number of competitors suffered navigational problems on Thursday. Honda rider Barreda finished 13 seconds clear of Botswana's Ross Branch on a Yamaha with Australian rookie Daniel Sanders third.
Price finished the stage seventh with Benavides, who broke his nose in a fall on Thursday, losing nearly 10 minutes to Barreda. Defending champion Ricky Brabec of the United States was 13th overall.
Saturday is a rest day with the 12-stage rally finishing in Jeddah on Jan. 15.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Saudi Arabia
- Honda
- Dakar Rally
- United States
- Argentine
- Botswana
- Australian
- Ross Branch
ALSO READ
Cuba to allow fewer flights from United States and some other countries
UN rights expert urges United States to remove sanctions hindering rebuilding in Syria
United States facing four historic crises at once, says Joe Biden
UK judge rejects extradition of 'suicide risk' Assange to United States
Argentine regulator approves AstraZeneca/Oxford COVID-19 vaccine - Astrazeneca