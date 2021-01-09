Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bumrah and Siraj allegedly abused racially, BCCI lodges complaint with match referee

The BCCI on Saturday lodged a formal complaint with ICC match referee David Boon after Indian team players, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj, were allegedly racially abused by a drunk spectator here during the third day of third Test against Australia.According to BCCI sources, Siraj was allegedly referred to as a monkey by a drunk spectator in one of stands at the Sydney Cricket Ground, reliving the infamous Monkeygate episode of the Indian teams tour of Australia in 2007-08.

PTI | Sydney | Updated: 09-01-2021 15:51 IST | Created: 09-01-2021 15:51 IST
Bumrah and Siraj allegedly abused racially, BCCI lodges complaint with match referee

The BCCI on Saturday lodged a formal complaint with ICC match referee David Boon after Indian team players, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj, were allegedly racially abused by a drunk spectator here during the third day of third Test against Australia.

According to BCCI sources, Siraj was allegedly referred to as a ''monkey'' by a drunk spectator in one of stands at the Sydney Cricket Ground, reliving the infamous Monkeygate episode of the Indian team's tour of Australia in 2007-08. ''BCCI lodged a formal complaint with ICC match referee David Boon about two of their players Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj being abused by a drunk spectator,'' a Cricket Board source told PTI.

Incidentally, the Monkeygate episode also took place during the Sydney Test when Andrew Symonds claimed Harbhajan Singh called him a monkey multiple times. But the Indian off-spinner was cleared after a hearing on the matter. It is learnt that a long discussion was held between the senior players of the visiting contingent, including captain Ajinkya Rahane, the umpires and security officers at the end of the day's play. The abuses were directed at the Indian duo while they were fielding during the Australian second innings. Australia tightened the noose around India with a substantial 197-run lead on a forgettable Saturday for the visitors in the third Test.

By the close of play, Steve Smith (29 batting) and Marnus Labuschagne (47 batting) gave an exhibition of how to bat on slow tracks with Australia reaching 103 for two.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date postponed, why Zoro holds Oden’s sword

MSCI says will delete three China telecom companies from its global indexes

Health News Roundup: Roche, Sanofi arthritis drugs reduce death rates among sickest COVID-19 patients; UK extends England entry ban to travellers from 11 African countries for COVID variant and more

UK local government pension group raises concerns over Rio, BHP Arizona mine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Centre seeks dismissal of review petition on PM CARES Fund

The Centre on Saturday soughtdismissal of a review petition seeking information about fundsreceived by the Prime Ministers Citizens Assistance andRelief in Emergency Situation PM CARES Fund.The Union government told the Nagpur bench of theB...

Indonesia's Sriwijaya Air lost contact after taking off from Jakarta -media

A Sriwijaya Air plane lost contact after taking off from Indonesian capital Jakarta on Saturday en route to Pontianak in West Kalimantan province, local media reported.Sriwijaya Air said in a statement it is still gathering more detailed in...

Priority will be given to nearly 3 crore healthcare, frontline workers in COVID-19 vaccination drive: Govt.

Priority will be given to nearly 3 crore healthcare, frontline workers in COVID-19 vaccination drive Govt....

No reports of bird flu in Tripura, confirms state government

No reports of bird flu have been reported in Tripura so far, the Animal Resources Development department informed on Saturday amid reports of avian influenza in several parts of the country. This confirmation comes after chickens were found...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021