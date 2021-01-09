Left Menu
Development News Edition

Chennaiyin FC look for inspiration against Odisha FC to revive ISL campaign

Head coach Csaba Laszlo would be desperate to return to winning ways and he would be hoping to do that against Odisha FC who had their own winless rut broken recently.Chennaiyin are going into the match after their worst display of the season, a 1-4 defeat at the hands of Hyderabad FC on Tuesday.

PTI | Bambolim | Updated: 09-01-2021 17:16 IST | Created: 09-01-2021 17:16 IST
Chennaiyin FC look for inspiration against Odisha FC to revive ISL campaign

Woefully out of sorts this season, former champions Chennaiyin FC would look to revive their fortunes when they face bottom-placed Odisha FC in an Indian Super League match here on Suday.

Things are not looking pretty for Chennaiyin with just one win in their last eight games. They are at the eighth spot with 10 points from nine games with two wins, four draws and three draws.

To make matters worse for the Super Machans, captain Rafael Crivellaro has been ruled out for the season due to an ankle injury. Head coach Csaba Laszlo would be desperate to return to winning ways and he would be hoping to do that against Odisha FC who had their own winless rut broken recently.

Chennaiyin are going into the match after their worst display of the season, a 1-4 defeat at the hands of Hyderabad FC on Tuesday. ''I think the last game's performance was bad. We made a lot of mistakes. Ffter this game, everybody in my team has to go and think about it. We have to analyze the mistakes and we have to go back to where we were before,'' said Laszlo.

Chennaiyin's foreign players have dished out underwhelming performances so far. They have just three goals between them, the lowest by any foreign contingent. Laszlo will hope for more from them against Odisha. Hyderabad head coach Stuart Baxter's team, meanwhile, will be hoping to pick up from the 4-2 win over Kerala in their last match on Thursday. They may still be rooted to the bottom of the table, but a win over Chennaiyin will take them to within two points of their opponents.

They also seem to have found an unlikely creative force in Jerry Mawihmingthanga, who now leads the ISL charts for assists along with Hugo Boumous.

''It’s important to the degree that we needed to get those three points to give the players the belief and the confidence to continue the roll around,'' said Baxter. ''The players did a fantastic job in retaining their confidence and their belief despite the results being against us sometimes quite unluckily. But, we do need that to gain a little bit of momentum and now hopefully, we can kick on.'' PTI PDS PDS ATAT

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date postponed, why Zoro holds Oden’s sword

MSCI says will delete three China telecom companies from its global indexes

Health News Roundup: Roche, Sanofi arthritis drugs reduce death rates among sickest COVID-19 patients; UK extends England entry ban to travellers from 11 African countries for COVID variant and more

UK local government pension group raises concerns over Rio, BHP Arizona mine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Elavenil Valarivan, Hriday Hazarika win 10m air rifle T1 trials in women's and men's category

Reigning world number one Elavenil Valarivan and Assams Hriday Hazarika emerged winners in the the womens and mens 10m air rifle T1 national selection trials respectively at the Dr. Karni Singh Shooting range here on Saturday.Gujarats Elave...

Online ticket booking not required to watch movies at KIFF from Jan 11

In a reversal of the decision,organisers of the 26th Kolkata International Film FestivalKIFF on Saturday announced that online booking of ticketswill not be required to watch movies from January 11-15.Those possessing delegate, guest or pre...

Srinagar: Railway workers carrying out track maintenance operations amid heavy snowfall

While the Kashmir valley is engulfed with a thick blanket of snow, braving the cold, Indian Railways is carrying out track maintenance operations and clearing the snow from the rail tracks at Srinagar station.Be it Storm or Snow, Railways N...

Tennis-Russian qualifier Gasanova stuns Pliskova in Abu Dhabi

Russian qualifier Anastasia Gasanova, who made her maiden WTA main draw appearance this week, could barely believe what she achieved on Saturday after breezing past former world number one Karolina Pliskova in the second round in Abu Dhabi....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021