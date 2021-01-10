Left Menu
Cricket-Australia push on towards declaration in Sydney

India, already reeling from injuries to Ravindra Jadeja and Rishabh Pant, should have taken a wicket within two balls of Australia resuming on 103-2. Marnus Labuschagne, on 47, clipped the ball to square leg but Hanuma Vihari dropped a relatively simple catch and the Australian batted on.

Australia lost two wickets in the opening session but were 182 for four at lunch having increased their lead to an already imposing 276 runs on day four of the third test against an injury-hit India side on Sunday.

Steve Smith, who scored 131 in the first innings, looked well set at Sydney Cricket Ground and was unbeaten on 58 at the break with all-rounder Cameron Green 20 not out at the other end. India, already reeling from injuries to Ravindra Jadeja and Rishabh Pant, should have taken a wicket within two balls of Australia resuming on 103-2.

Marnus Labuschagne, on 47, clipped the ball to square leg but Hanuma Vihari dropped a relatively simple catch and the Australian batted on. It proved to be a costly error as Labuschagne secured his 10th test half century and went on to reach 73 before edging a Navdeep Saini delivery behind.

In his next over, debutant Indian seamer Saini again found a little bit of extra bounce to send back Matthew Wade for four, also caught behind. Taking the catches behind the stumps was Wriddhiman Saha, who replaced Pant after the wicketkeeper was struck on the elbow by a Pat Cummins delivery on Saturday.

He was still in pain and receiving treatment on the injury, India said, leaving some hope that he might bat in India's second innings. Scans revealed Jadeja had dislocated the thumb on his bowling hand leaving him unlikely to play any role in the final two days of the match.

The series is tied 1-1 after the first two tests in Adelaide and Melbourne with the fourth match scheduled to start in Brisbane on Friday.

