Sainik School Punglwa holds investiture ceremony for academic session 2023-24

The investiture ceremony for the Sainik School Punglwa for the academic session 2023-24 was held on Tuesday. Brigadier Arupendu Gupta, SM, serving as the Acting Chairman of the Local Board of Administration (LBA), graced the event as the chief guest.

Meritorious cadets were honoured with Academic Torches for their outstanding academic performance throughout the 2023-24 Academic Session. Additionally, selected cadets were appointed to new roles during the ceremony. On arrival, the officer received a Guard of Honour before commencing the proceedings and he was briefed by the Principal on training and administration facets of the school.

While addressing the cadets, Brig Gupta complimented the cadets for their performance and congratulated them for new appointments they assume. He mentioned that the investiture ceremony is a mark of recognition of the hard work and further told them to live up to the expectations.

The occasion was graced by esteemed individuals from various sectors including the Executive Engineers of the Public Works Department, the Dean of the College of Veterinary and Animal Husbandry in Jalukie Dr Ingudam shakuntala, representatives from JNV Jalukie, faculty members from the school, and the parents of the cadets. A meeting of LBA of the school, was also convened alongside, to discuss various agendas pertaining to school functioning and further improvement. (ANI)

