Left Menu
Development News Edition

Will follow what the BCCI decides: Ashwin on playing Brisbane Test

Amid the growing doubt over the fate of the fourth Test between Australia and India at The Gabba, spinner Ravichandran Ashwin said that the players will follow what the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will decide.

ANI | Sydney | Updated: 10-01-2021 17:14 IST | Created: 10-01-2021 17:14 IST
Will follow what the BCCI decides: Ashwin on playing Brisbane Test
Ravichandran Ashwin (Photo/ BCCI Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Amid the growing doubt over the fate of the fourth Test between Australia and India at The Gabba, spinner Ravichandran Ashwin said that the players will follow what the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will decide. "The board decides what we do. Being the contracted players of the board, we just follow what the board says. I am sure they will definitely work things out in the best interest of their cricket team and the situation that is existent. We trust and believe in the decision that they will make and they have always made best decisions in our interest," Ashwin said during a virtual press conference on Sunday.

Earlier, Queensland's Health Authorities made it clear that strict quarantine rules have to be followed by the Australian and Indian cricket team in Brisbane since they would be coming from a declared hotspot -- Sydney. Off late, Sydney has seen a surge in COVID-19 cases and as a result, there are travel and border restrictions for people travelling from Sydney. Speaking to ANI, a Queensland Health spokesperson on Friday confirmed that the teams would indeed be required to be in strict quarantine in their hotel. The spokesperson explained that members of both the Indian and Australian contingent would be allowed to leave their hotels only to train or play matches.

"If the fourth Test does proceed in Brisbane, both teams and their officials would need to follow the same arrangements Queensland has put in place for other sporting codes like the NRL and AFL. When teams travel from declared hotspots, they would immediately go into quarantine hotels and leave only to train or play matches. Requirements for crowds will be managed in accordance with the stadium's COVID Safe Site Specific Plan. Any changes will be determined closer to the Test when the COVID-19 risk is cleared," the Queensland Health spokesperson had said. "Various sporting codes have had arrangements in place to allow for the professional sport to safely continue in Queensland. As always we will continue to monitor the risk of COVID-19 and make any necessary changes to keep Queenslanders safe. The Chief Health Officer approved Cricket Australia's COVID-Safe and Quarantine Management plans to conduct the 4th Test Match in Queensland on January 6, 2021," the spokesperson had added.

When asked whether the authorities are satisfied with the planning done by Cricket Australia, the spokesperson had said: "Cricket Australia's plans have been reviewed thoroughly and give us great confidence that they understand the importance and the need for strict quarantine measures to be implemented to facilitate the Test and they are taking their commitment seriously in ensuring the safety of all Queenslanders." In the ongoing third Test between India and Australia at SCG, the visitors need 309 runs to win and have eight wickets in hand. On day four, Australia declared their second innings on 312/6, and India's score read 98/2 at stumps. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

ANALYSIS-Facebook and Twitter crackdown around Capitol siege is too little, too late

FACTBOX-Details of airplane and airline in Indonesia crash

Google suspends Parler from Play Store; Apple threatens to ban it

Google pulls 'Parler' from its app store after Capitol violence

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Probe will determine if there was negligence in Bhandara fire incident, says Maharashtra CM

In the wake of the tragedy which claimed the lives of 10 children in a hospital fire in Bhandara district, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday said that the investigation of the incident will determine if there was any neg...

Ramesh Pokhriyal will chair high-level meeting tomorrow to review progress of implementation of NEP 2020

By Amit Kumar Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal will chair a high-level meeting with top officials on Monday to review the progress of implementation of New Education Policy NEP 2020, informed ministry sources.A senior official of t...

NCTC appeals to PM seeking removal of anti-dumping duty on viscose staple fibre

The National Committee on Textiles and Clothing NCTChas appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking removal of anti-dumping duty on viscose staple fibre and redressal of VSF spun yarn availability and price issues to prevent job losses...

End in sight? Israel rolls out COVID booster shots

Israels coronavirus vaccination campaign, the worlds fastest per capita, shifted to booster shots on Sunday in a bid to protect the most vulnerable citizens by next month and ease curbs on the economy.Israelis over the age of 60, those with...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021