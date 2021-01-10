Ball youngest in NBA with triple-double

LaMelo Ball became the youngest player in NBA history to record a triple-double with 22 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists, and the Charlotte Hornets beat the Atlanta Hawks 113-105 for their third straight win.

The 19-year-old Ball replaced Markelle Fultz as the youngest NBA player to record a triple-double by 177 days.

Ball, the third overall pick in the NBA draft, was 9 of 13 from the field as the Hornets handed the struggling Hawks their fourth straight loss. He became only the fifth rookie in NBA history to record a triple-double and the first Hornets player ever to reach that plateau coming off the bench.

Terry Rozier scored 23 points for the Hornets.

NUGGETS 115, 76ERS 103 Nikola Jokic had 15 points and 12 assists to lead Denver past Philadelphia, beating a 76ers team that had only seven available players because of injuries and COVID-19 protocols.

The Sixers tipped without four regular starters — All-Stars Ben Simmons (sore left knee) and Joel Embiid (back) due to injury, and Seth Curry and Tobias Harris over virus concerns. Coach Doc Rivers said he didn't think the game should be played.

Curry learned of his positive coronavirus test while the team played Thursday in Brooklyn, and the additional testing, contact tracing and COVID-19 health and safety protocols led to a slew of unavailable players.

The team met the minimum eight active players by including injured forward Mike Scott, who was not actually able to play.

Tyrese Maxey led the Sixers with 39 points in 44 minutes on 18-of-33 shooting in his first career start, and Isaiah Joe had 13 points.

BUCKS 100, CAVALIERS 90 Khris Middleton scored 27 points and Milwaukee withstood the absence of two-time reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo to beat Cleveland.

Antetokounmpo sat out with back spasms after taking a hard fall one night earlier in a loss to the Utah Jazz.

Bobby Portis replaced Antetokounmpo in Milwaukee's starting lineup and scored 17 points as the Bucks (6-4) closed a five-game home stretch in which they went 4-1. After Jrue Holiday made the game's first basket, Portis scored the Bucks' next 10 points.

The Bucks overcame a huge performance from Cleveland's Andre Drummond, who had 26 points and 24 rebounds. Drummond was the first Cavalier to have at least 20 points and 20 rebounds in the same game since Anderson Varejao did it against Boston on Jan. 31, 2012.

HEAT 128, WIZARDS 124 Tyler Herro scored a career-high 31 points and Jimmy Butler nearly had a triple-double with 26 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists as Miami beat short-handed Washington.

Washington played without the NBA's leading scorer, Bradley Beal, who was a late scratch when he was placed in the NBA's health and safety protocol.

Miami has alternated wins and losses through its first eight games. The Wizards lost their third straight and are winless in five home games.

They were also without their other starting guard, Russell Westbrook, out with a left quad injury. Westbrook, who had triple-doubles in his first four games with the Wizards, was intending to play the second half of a back-to-back for the first time after sitting out the first two.

