Left Menu
Development News Edition

Staying in bio-bubble won't affect performance of players: Azharuddin

But I think it is very important that they practice three or four days before the match, he said.A few players had likened the bio-bubble to five-star prisons.

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 10-01-2021 19:11 IST | Created: 10-01-2021 19:11 IST
Staying in bio-bubble won't affect performance of players: Azharuddin

The players have shared the tough experience of staying in a bio-bubble but former Indian skipper Mohammad Azharuddin feels that it won't impact performance of the cricketers.

Talking to PTI on the sidelines of a local tournament in Fatorda, Azharuddin though stressed on enough practice before the matches.

''During those days, they are doing their yoga or regular (physical exercises) sessions. But I think it is very important that they practice three or four days before the match,'' he said.

A few players had likened the bio-bubble to five-star prisons. The players have complained of physical and mental fatigue by staying in restricted environment.

The former Indian captain said that with the current COVID-19 condition, we can predict that bio-bubbles are going to stay here for some more time. ''Once things improve there will be no bio bubble.'' When asked about Syed Mustaq Ali Trophy T-20, which got underway on Sunday, Azharuddin said that these tournaments won't be ''normal like in the past''.

''They cannot be like a normal because it is played under bio bubble and you have to follow COVID-19 rules and regulations. So I don’t think it will be in a normal way,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

ANALYSIS-Facebook and Twitter crackdown around Capitol siege is too little, too late

FACTBOX-Details of airplane and airline in Indonesia crash

Google suspends Parler from Play Store; Apple threatens to ban it

Google pulls 'Parler' from its app store after Capitol violence

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

No fire spotted in Nagaland's Dzukou range; operations to be scaled down: DFO

As no active fire was noticed inNagalands Dzukou range on Sunday, operations will be scaleddown but the situation will be constantly monitored, a forestofficer said.A fire erupted in Dzukou range in Kohima district onDecember 29 last year, ...

Africa's COVID-19 tally tops 3 million, deaths exceed 72,000

Cape Town South Africa, January 10 ANISputnik The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Africa has topped 3 million on Sunday, according to the African Unions health agency. The Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention dashboard sh...

Republican U.S. Senator Toomey says Trump should resign

U.S. Senator Pat Toomey said on Sunday that President Donald Trump, a fellow Republican, should resign after his supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol in a deadly rampage.I think the best way for our country is for the president to resign and...

Democrats push toward second Trump impeachment, Republican support uncertain

Democratic-led efforts to impeach U.S. President Donald Trump for a historic second time gained momentum over the weekend, although it looked far from certain whether enough Republicans would back the move with just days left in his term. D...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021