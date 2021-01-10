Staying in bio-bubble won't affect performance of players: Azharuddin
A few players had likened the bio-bubble to five-star prisons.
The players have shared the tough experience of staying in a bio-bubble but former Indian skipper Mohammad Azharuddin feels that it won't impact performance of the cricketers.
Talking to PTI on the sidelines of a local tournament in Fatorda, Azharuddin though stressed on enough practice before the matches.
''During those days, they are doing their yoga or regular (physical exercises) sessions. But I think it is very important that they practice three or four days before the match,'' he said.
A few players had likened the bio-bubble to five-star prisons. The players have complained of physical and mental fatigue by staying in restricted environment.
The former Indian captain said that with the current COVID-19 condition, we can predict that bio-bubbles are going to stay here for some more time. ''Once things improve there will be no bio bubble.'' When asked about Syed Mustaq Ali Trophy T-20, which got underway on Sunday, Azharuddin said that these tournaments won't be ''normal like in the past''.
''They cannot be like a normal because it is played under bio bubble and you have to follow COVID-19 rules and regulations. So I don’t think it will be in a normal way,'' he said.
