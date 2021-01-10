Left Menu
Rugby-Bulls top Currie Cup standings to secure home semi-final

The Bulls had made sure of top place when they beat the Lions 22-15 in Pretoria last week and played a reserve side to finish off their campaign on Sunday. They will host the Lions again in Pretoria in the semi-final on Jan. 23 Western Province, who had their last round-robin fixture on Saturday cancelled because of COVID-19 cases, finished second and will entertain the Sharks in the other semi in Cape Town, also on Jan. 23. Both semi-finals were pushed back a week because of concern over COVID-19 infections.

Reuters | Cape Town | Updated: 10-01-2021 22:29 IST | Created: 10-01-2021 22:29 IST
A second-string Bulls side lost 44-14 to the Pumas on Sunday in the last of the regular season matches but still finished top of the Currie Cup standings to secure a home semi-final against the Lions. The Bulls had made sure of top place when they beat the Lions 22-15 in Pretoria last week and played a reserve side to finish off their campaign on Sunday.

They will host the Lions again in Pretoria in the semi-final on Jan. 23 Western Province, who had their last round-robin fixture on Saturday cancelled because of COVID-19 cases, finished second and will entertain the Sharks in the other semi in Cape Town, also on Jan. 23.

Both semi-finals were pushed back a week because of concern over COVID-19 infections. The final is scheduled for Jan. 30. (Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Ed Osmond)

