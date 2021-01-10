Left Menu
Development News Edition

Clayvin Bernardez hat-trick hands Churchill Brothers three points against Indian Arrows

The All India Football Federations developmental side scored through Vanlalruatfela Thlacheu 9th and Gurkirat Singh 21st.Churchill Brothers took the lead in the second minute itself. Churchill Brothers put the match beyond Arrows reach in the 75th minute when Lukas header from a free-kick crashed into the back of the net to give his side a three-goal lead.

PTI | Kalyani | Updated: 10-01-2021 22:29 IST | Created: 10-01-2021 22:29 IST
Clayvin Bernardez hat-trick hands Churchill Brothers three points against Indian Arrows

Clayvin Bernardez’s hat-trick and Luka Majcen’s brace helped Churchill beat Indian Arrows 5-2 in an I-League match here on Sunday.

Bernardez struck in the 35th, 58th and 69th minutes while Majcen was on target in the second and 75th minute. The All India Football Federation's developmental side scored through Vanlalruatfela Thlacheu (9th) and Gurkirat Singh (21st).

Churchill Brothers took the lead in the second minute itself. Luka Majcen’s header found the back of the net after a strong shot ricocheted off the crossbar and fell his way. The early setback, however, did not deter the young Arrows.

The Arrows got back into the game, playing free-flowing attacking football. Their efforts bore fruit in the ninth minute when Vanlalruatfela found the target.

In the 21st minute, Gurkirat Singh was brought down inside the box and the forward himself scored from the spot-kick to give Arrows the lead. With Indian Arrows scoring two goals in the space of 15 minutes, Churchill tried to soak up the pressure by playing a deep backline.

The Arrows’ attacking spell was, however, halted in the 35th minute when Clayvin Bernardez headed home after a cross from the left flank found him inside the box.

Churchill Brothers started to batter the Indian Arrows defence in the second half with Luka and Bernardez’s physical prowess giving the young Arrows defenders problems.

In the 59th minute, the pairing combined and Bernardez’s powerful shot from the edge of the box left the Arrows custodian stunned as Churchill once again took the lead.

The Goan side extended their lead in the 69th minute. Bernardez found the back of the net once again, this time with a thumping header off a corner kick.

The Arrows tried to reduce the deficit but to no avail. Churchill Brothers put the match beyond Arrows' reach in the 75th minute when Luka’s header from a free-kick crashed into the back of the net to give his side a three-goal lead.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

ANALYSIS-Facebook and Twitter crackdown around Capitol siege is too little, too late

Google suspends Parler from Play Store; Apple threatens to ban it

FACTBOX-Details of airplane and airline in Indonesia crash

Google pulls 'Parler' from its app store after Capitol violence

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

SAD targets Punjab govt over Delhi-Katra Expressway project

Shiromani Akali Dal SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Sunday asked the Congress government in Punjab to not cheat farmers by initiating land acquisition process for the Delhi-Katra expressway project which gives an award of Rs 9.67 lakh ...

Senior Delhi Police officers meet farmer leaders

Senior Delhi Police officers including Deputy Commissioner of Police Northwest Vijayanta Arya on Sunday met representatives of farmer unions protesting against the Centres agricultural reforms.The meeting came days ahead of Republic Day whe...

Greeks escape lockdown for the beach as winter temperatures soar

Greeks headed to beaches and public parks on Sunday as a rare January heat wave offered a respite from the coronavirus lockdown that has thrown life across Europe into disarray.With temperatures in Athens set to reach 23 Celsius 73.4 Fahren...

Son of Delhi cop killed in Batla House encounter complains he was beaten by group of men: Police

The son of a Delhi police officer, who was killed in the Batla House encounter here in 2008, has alleged that he was beaten by a group of men, officials said on Sunday. Police said the owner of a shop, where the incident occurred, alleged t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021